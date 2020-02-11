IOWA LEGISLATURE

Iowa legislative proposals would raise medical cannabidiol THC cap to as much as 25 grams

A tincture of cannabidiol (CBD) with a ratio of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 20
A tincture of cannabidiol (CBD) with a ratio of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

03:30PM | Tue, February 11, 2020

Iowa legislative proposals would raise medical cannabidiol THC cap to as much as ...

03:18PM | Tue, February 11, 2020

Gun buyers wouldn't pay Iowa sales tax around Independence Day, bill proposes ...

07:30AM | Tue, February 11, 2020

Are therapeutic classrooms the same as seclusion? Iowa bill has advocates concer ...

08:34PM | Mon, February 10, 2020

Parents could pull students from sexual orientation lessons under Iowa bill

08:04PM | Mon, February 10, 2020

Amid gun-safety push, Senate panel clears way for weapons on school grounds

03:15PM | Mon, February 10, 2020

Senate passes 2.1 percent increase in education funding
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

DES MOINES — Legislation to increase the THC level in medical cannabis to as much as 25 grams over a 90-day period has been proposed in the Iowa House and Senate.

A bill that moved out of a House Public Safety subcommittee Tuesday would set a limit of 4.5 grams for 90 days, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, is aiming higher.

“I’m going for the gusto,” said Zaun, who proposed a cap of 25 grams to replace the current 3 percent THC limit on medical cannabidiol. However, he conceded it’s unlikely the Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds will go along with his proposal, Senate Study Bill 3136.

House Public Safety Committee Chairman Jarad Klein, R-Keota, believes House Study Bill 653 has a better chance of winning the support of lawmakers and the governor, who last year vetoed an attempt to expand Iowa’s medical cannabidiol law.

“We know that 25 is too high,” Klein said. “We know that 4.5 may be too low for some people, so we’re going to see if there is a middle ground to be found.”

He’s looking for a recommendation from the states Medical Cannabidiol Board, which meets Friday, to give his committee some indication of a sweet spot between 4.5 grams and 25 gram.

Based on conversations with the governor, “We know that 25 is not acceptable to her,” Klein said. “We don’t know where she is on 4.5. I know she has publicly made comments in the past that may not be enough. So we’ll see how that conversation goes.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, a pharmacist, agrees that 4.5 gram — 50 mg a day — is not enough. It would mean a reduction for some people in the state medical cannabidiol program, he told Klein’s subcommittee.

Patients at his pharmacy who are in the state medical cannabidiol program tell Forbes they take between 50 and 150 mgs a day to control pain. Under the current law, the 3 percent cap is equivalent to about 20 mgs a day.

“If the House version passed at 4.5, it would require them to reduce the amount of THC,” Forbes said. “In many cases, they said they would drop out of the program and go back on opioid medication.

“I hope we can find an agreement that doesn’t put patients at risk of having to move back to opioid med” that can be addictive, he said.

It’s important for the Legislature to act because with marijuana being available in Illinois, Iowans can cross the river and “buy basically anything they want,” Forbes said.

“I would prefer to have Iowans purchase it here in Iowa in a more controlled situation,” he said. At a medical cannabidiol dispensary, a pharmacist or pharmacy tech reviews a patient’s medications because dosing may have to be adjusted based on the medications they are taking. “It would be much safer if we can keep people here in the state to purchase their products.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Gun buyers wouldn't pay Iowa sales tax around Independence Day, bill proposes

Are therapeutic classrooms the same as seclusion? Iowa bill has advocates concerned

Parents could pull students from sexual orientation lessons under Iowa bill

Amid gun-safety push, Senate panel clears way for weapons on school grounds

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two local women to take another shot at 'Survivor'

Medical Examiner: at least 2-3 weeks before Justin DeWitt autopsy complete

Audit finds hourslong delays in University of Iowa hospital discharges

Alliant picks up $1.4 million in vacant Cedar Rapids land along CRANDIC

Jury selection continues Tuesday in 1979 cold case slaying of Michelle Martinko

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.