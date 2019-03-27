Iowa House plan for traffic cameras would cost Cedar Rapids millions

DES MOINES — An Iowa House plan to scoop up 60 percent of the revenue generated by traffic cameras after expenses are paid could cost nine cities using the enforcement devices $6.5 million annually, according to a fiscal note prepared for the Legislature.

That $6.5 million would go into the state’s coffers under House File 674, which is one of two traffic camera-related bills moving in the Legislature ahead of its April 5 deadline for bills to be approved by either the full House or Senate and a committee in the other chamber.

In Cedar Rapids’ case, the 40-60 percent split with the state would have cost the city about $2.4 million of the $4 million it collected in camera fines in fiscal 2017. The city has both red-light and speed enforcement cameras, but its most prolific cameras — the speed cameras on either end of the S-curve on Interstate 380 — have not been issuing tickets since May 2017 amid a court dispute.

HF 674 calls for regulating how cities use the cameras and taking 60 percent of the revenue after overhead costs are paid. Funneling that revenue into a state public safety fund would “remove this dark money cloud out from the cities,” according to House Public Safety Committee Chairman Jarad Klein, R-Keota.

For the third year in a row, the Senate approved legislation — Senate File 343 — to ban the automated traffic enforcement devices used in Cedar Rapids and eight other cities. Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, who cited concerns about due process, alleged cities deploy the cameras more for the revenue than for public safety.

Supporters contend the cameras make roads safer by discouraging bad driving habits where they are used, often at dangerous intersections or crash-prone stretches.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency provided lawmakers with a fiscal note showing that nine cities — Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Windsor Heights, Muscatine, Fort Dodge and Ottumwa — with traffic cameras collect $10,754,021 in revenue from the cameras. The vendors that supply the cameras reported revenue of $5,890,105.

Waterloo also has cameras, but data was not available, the agency said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The data also showed that Cedar Rapids, which had 28 of the 73 cameras operating, generated 124,346 citations or 40 percent of all the citations in the most recent reporting year.

• Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com