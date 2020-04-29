Iowa hits new single-day coronavirus death toll high

JOHNSTON — Iowa experienced its highest single-day tally of new coronavirus-related deaths, with 12 confirmed Wednesday by state health officials.

A third of the deaths reported were in Linn County. They were of a person between 41 and 60; two people between 61 and 80; and one person age 81 or older.

Other deaths were: A Black Hawk County resident age 81 or older; a Dubuque County resident between 61 and 80; a Jasper County resident age 81 or older; a Marshall County resident age 81 or older; a Muscatine County resident age 81 or older; a Polk County resident age 81 or older; a Pottawattamie County resident between 18 and 40; and a Washington County resident age 81 or older. They marked the first virus-related deaths reported in Jasper and Marshall counties.

The state has announced 148 coronavirus-related deaths since the virus first appeared here in early March.

Hospitalizations also continue to increase, with 323 Iowans hospitalized for the virus, 42 of which were new admissions in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.

The state also confirmed 467 new cases of the virus Wednesday, which is roughly in line with what those numbers have looked like as the state has ramped up testing efforts over the past week and as outbreaks have occurred at least a handful of meat processing plants across the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced earlier this week that some businesses will be allowed to partially reopen starting Friday in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, where confirmed cases of the virus have not been as prevalent.

Reynolds said during her daily briefing Wednesday that 93 percent of the day’s newly reported cases came in the 22 counties that remain under more strict mitigation policies.

Those 22 counties include the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines, Waterloo and Davenport.

Reynolds said nearly 230,000 Iowans have completed the online health assessment at testiowa.com, the website for the state’s new program designed to increase statewide testing for the coronavirus. She has encouraged all Iowans to take the assessment, which determines whether individuals should be recommended to be bested for the virus.

Reynolds said in the first week since the website launched, roughly 2,300 individuals have scheduled to be tested for the virus after receiving the recommendation from the program.

The first Test Iowa site was launched this past weekend in Des Moines. A second one is opening Wednesday in Waterloo, and Reynolds said two more are scheduled to open next week in Woodbury and Scott counties.

One will open in mid-May in Cedar Rapids, city officials have said.

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.