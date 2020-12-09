CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends coronavirus restriction a week

Citing progress, she says it's 'critical that these trends continue'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12:58PM | Wed, December 09, 2020

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she is extending through Dec. 16 an emergency proclamation that imposed some mask restrictions and gathering limitations on Iowans to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under an order the governor issued last month, all Iowans must wear a face mask or other face covering while indoors in public and near others for 15 minutes as part of an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Iowa.

At a news conference Wednesday, Reynolds said she was extending for one week the edict that limits the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings, requires masks when Iowans are indoors and within 6 feet of people from outside of their household for 15 minutes or more, and required bars, restaurants and other venues serving alcohol to close at 10 p.m.

“We continue to see the same slow, steady downward trend in new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations that we have since mid-November,” the governor said. “However, it is critical that these trends continue throughout this month and that we continue to reduce the number even further.

“We’ve made good progress over the last few weeks but our ultimate goal is to get virus activity to a level that we can manage over the next few months,” she added. “I want to take this time to thank Iowans for stepping up and doing your part and I hope you’ve seen how that effort has paid off. We really can stop the spread of the virus if we continue to work together.”

Reynolds’ comments to Iowans came on a day when Iowa posted 2,545 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 248,782 since the virus was first detected in Iowa last March.

The 102 newly confirmed deaths pushed Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,017.

During her news conference, Reynolds said her proclamation extension included minimal changes. She said organized sports and recreational events, including bowling leagues, may resume for youth and adults but spectators are still limited to two per participant.

“The same two-spectator rule that also extends to high school athletes will be extended to spectators for cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high-school sporting events,” she said. “To ensure better consistency among restaurants, bars and other venues that serve alcohol, including casinos, last-call for in-person service will be at 10 p.m.”

Also, Reynolds said, with hospitalization rates decreasing, she is easing restrictions on elective procedures at Iowa hospitals from a 50 percent reduction to a 25 percent reduction.

“We will continue to monitor virus activity over the next several days and we’ll assess whether additional changes may be possible a week from now,” she said.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

