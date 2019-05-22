Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday struck a legislative proposal seeking to limit the attorney general’s ability to join out-of-state lawsuits after she and Tom Miller reached an agreement whereby he not embark on future litigation without the consent of the governor.

Reynolds signed a $584 million budget bill funding many justice-system functions in the fiscal year beginning July 1 but she used her item-veto power to reject a controversial provision that would have required the attorney general, when joining an out-of-state lawsuit, to first obtain the permission of the governor, Executive Council or Legislature. The language would have limited the attorney general’s authority to prosecute any action or proceeding, including signing onto or authoring amicus briefs or letters of support, in any court or tribunal other than an Iowa state court.

While noting she shared GOP legislators’ concerns over Miller’s participation in lawsuits that were “in conflict” with policy goals of her office and the General Assembly, Reynolds said she was “cautious” about a provision that redefines the scope of the attorney general’s duties given he is an elected official directly accountable to Iowans.

“As a result of the Legislature’s leadership on this issue, Attorney General Miller and I have had the opportunity to engage in a thoughtful discussion about the appropriate balance of authority between the governor and the attorney general with respect to Iowa’s involvement in litigation. And ultimately, Attorney General Miller agreed to my proposal to adjust our litigation practices in a manner that I believe addresses my core concerns without amending Iowa’s current statutes,” Reynolds wrote in her item-veto message.

“Attorney General Miller has agreed that so long as he serves as attorney general, he will not prosecute any action or proceeding or sign onto or author an amicus brief in the name of the State of Iowa in any court or tribunal other than an Iowa state court without the consent of the governor,” Reynolds added.

“He retains the authority to participate in litigation or author letters in his own name, as attorney general of Iowa. Attorney General Miller has also agreed that if the governor requests that he prosecute an action or proceeding or file an amicus brief in any court, he will do so or facilitate outside counsel, and that such participation requested by the governor shall be conducted in the name of the State of Iowa,” Reynolds added.

The governor called the agreement with Miller an appropriate interpretation of the authority and duties provided for under existing Iowa law and Iowa’s constitutional structure — one that ensures that the state of Iowa will “speak with one consistent voice” when it participates in court proceedings outside of our state but also respects the attorney general’s independent authority and accountability to the people of Iowa.

“I commend the Legislature for starting this important discussion and Attorney General Miller for his willingness to reevaluate our practices with respect to engaging in litigation on behalf of the State of Iowa,” she added. “I look forward to working with Attorney General Miller to ensure that the State’s litigation advances the interests of Iowans.”

