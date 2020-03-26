Gov. Reynolds: Cities, counties don't have authority to issue shelter at home order

Local officials do not have the authority to issue shelter at home orders for their communities, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Thursday, likely ending local debate over whether to take a step seen as drastic but potentially necessary.

This is a new direction from Monday when Reynolds said local officials could take such action if they felt it was right for their jurisdiction.

“We are working with the Attorney General’s Office and looking at the statute, and right now it appears they do not have the authority to issue a shelter in place order,” Reynolds said. “That is why we are reaching out to communities on a daily level to walk through with them the metrics we are using to talk them through why we do not think it is necessary to issue a shelter in place at this point.”

It is not clear why the different message came out on Monday. Her message Thursday cleared up confusion for leaders in Linn and Johnson Counties who had been grappling with not only whether it was right to enact an order restricting people from leaving home except for essential needs and services, as a number of other states have done, but if it was legal.

In Cedar Rapids, officials are viewing Reynolds’ order on Thursday to shutdown most retail and non-essential business through April 7 as a “shelter in place” order without using the politically charged term.

When asked if Linn County medical officials supported shelter at home, Tony Myers, a Mercy Medical Center doctor, said the latest orders by Reynolds are “essentially all you would get from a shelter in place.”

“I think that was the right thing to do,” Myers said.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, who had been hesitant on a local order and called on Reynolds to issue a statewide order, said he was pleased with Reynolds announcement on Thursday. He said local health officials had been telling them not enough was being done to stop the spread of the virus.

“This goes in the right direction in the short term to slow the spread,” he said. “If we continue to see the number rise, we will see if she needs to extend the order.”

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, who been among the most vocal leaders urging local action, said he would not push for local authority without the support of population centers Cedar Rapids and Marion.

“With the additional steps the governor has taken today, she has issued a shelter in place order without calling it that,” Walker said.

Reynolds staff noted on Thursday she has authority to issue an order on a county-specific basis without doing it statewide. She has not done this yet.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is asking Reynolds, if the board doesn’t have the authority, she grant them the power. The county’s jurisdiction is limited to unincorporated areas.

There were differing opinions on the board.

“If I’m going by my gut, I say we need to do this,” Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said. “If we’re going by metrics, then we’re not there yet.”

Officials from both the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Mercy Iowa City said during a news conference Wednesday they do not support a shelter in place order.

“Mercy Iowa City does not support a shelter-in-place order that’s being contemplated,” said Sean Williams, president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City on Wednesday. “We believe this will disrupt not only our supply chain and our staffing, but also would create anxiety, and in some cases, panic.”

