CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Reynolds: Cities, counties don't have authority to issue shelter at home order

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA Thursd
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA Thursday, March 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Pool, The Register)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:47PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cedar Rapids' DoubleTree Hotel and convention center to close temporarily due to ...

06:40PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Residents of Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

06:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Another COVID-19 change: Kids don't have to accompany adults to grab-and-go meal ...

06:16PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Socially Distant Beer Festival raises money for laid off brewery employees

06:05PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Gov. Reynolds: Cities, counties don't have authority to issue shelter at home or ...

03:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cedar Rapids company that bounced back from 2008 flood, to furlough all employee ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Local officials do not have the authority to issue shelter at home orders for their communities, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Thursday, likely ending local debate over whether to take a step seen as drastic but potentially necessary.

This is a new direction from Monday when Reynolds said local officials could take such action if they felt it was right for their jurisdiction.

“We are working with the Attorney General’s Office and looking at the statute, and right now it appears they do not have the authority to issue a shelter in place order,” Reynolds said. “That is why we are reaching out to communities on a daily level to walk through with them the metrics we are using to talk them through why we do not think it is necessary to issue a shelter in place at this point.”

It is not clear why the different message came out on Monday. Her message Thursday cleared up confusion for leaders in Linn and Johnson Counties who had been grappling with not only whether it was right to enact an order restricting people from leaving home except for essential needs and services, as a number of other states have done, but if it was legal.

In Cedar Rapids, officials are viewing Reynolds’ order on Thursday to shutdown most retail and non-essential business through April 7 as a “shelter in place” order without using the politically charged term.

When asked if Linn County medical officials supported shelter at home, Tony Myers, a Mercy Medical Center doctor, said the latest orders by Reynolds are “essentially all you would get from a shelter in place.”

“I think that was the right thing to do,” Myers said.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, who had been hesitant on a local order and called on Reynolds to issue a statewide order, said he was pleased with Reynolds announcement on Thursday. He said local health officials had been telling them not enough was being done to stop the spread of the virus.

“This goes in the right direction in the short term to slow the spread,” he said. “If we continue to see the number rise, we will see if she needs to extend the order.”

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, who been among the most vocal leaders urging local action, said he would not push for local authority without the support of population centers Cedar Rapids and Marion.

“With the additional steps the governor has taken today, she has issued a shelter in place order without calling it that,” Walker said.

Reynolds staff noted on Thursday she has authority to issue an order on a county-specific basis without doing it statewide. She has not done this yet.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is asking Reynolds, if the board doesn’t have the authority, she grant them the power. The county’s jurisdiction is limited to unincorporated areas.

There were differing opinions on the board.

“If I’m going by my gut, I say we need to do this,” Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said. “If we’re going by metrics, then we’re not there yet.”

Officials from both the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Mercy Iowa City said during a news conference Wednesday they do not support a shelter in place order.

“Mercy Iowa City does not support a shelter-in-place order that’s being contemplated,” said Sean Williams, president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City on Wednesday. “We believe this will disrupt not only our supply chain and our staffing, but also would create anxiety, and in some cases, panic.”

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

Gazette reporters James Q. Lynch and Michaela Ramm contributed to this report.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:06PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst optimistic about reopening economy but says health is first prio ...

02:30PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Jessica Heims coping with Paralympics postponement, gearing up for 2021

02:23PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26

02:11PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa baseball: A promising season suddenly ends, with so many questions about th ...

01:56PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

01:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cellphone data shows Iowans doing so-so on social distancing
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Morelli

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids' DoubleTree Hotel and convention center to close temporarily due to impact of COVID-19

Residents of Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

Another COVID-19 change: Kids don't have to accompany adults to grab-and-go meal sites

Socially Distant Beer Festival raises money for laid off brewery employees

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds extends and expands business closures

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa County has first confirmed COVID-10 case

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

How much unemployment can you receive and for how long?

Five reasons Iowa officials are wary of a shelter-in-place order right now

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.