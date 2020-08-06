Watch at 11 a.m. Thursday: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold her second news conference of the week Thursday morning, which will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m.

Like her update on Tuesday, this one will be held at the Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. At that news conference, the governor talked about and took questions on school districts’ return-to-learn plans.

She said the majority of Iowa’s school districts had crafted plans to meet her order of having at least half of core subject instruction be in person. But she said the few districts bucking the order were risking defying a new law, Senate File 2310.

“The law is the law and we expect our school districts to operate within the law,” Reynolds said Tuesday, indicating her administration is trying to balance safety with the needs of students but is being thwarted by media “scare tactics” that are escalating the anxiety of students, parents and teachers.