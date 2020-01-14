Reynolds pitches 2.5 percent increase in K-12 aid

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a nearly $8.093 billion state budget plan Tuesday that seeks to boost spending by 4.4 percent, or $342 million, in the 2021 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The governor’s spending plan would provide a 2.5 percent boost in state aid to K-12 schools that would total $100 million, as well as increasing funding for Medicaid, workforce and rural development initiatives, child care and other priority areas.

But it still leaves a projected $386.5 million surplus by June 30, 2021, according to staff briefing documents.

Included in the governor’s legislative package is a proposal to boost the state’s sales tax by 1 cent effective Jan. 1, 2021, and to use some of the proceeds to further drive down state income tax rates by $170 million and take over a share of county mental health costs to ease local property tax levies. According to the budget plan, that would have a net impact of reducing overall general fund revenue by $7.3 million in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Three-eighths of the money generated by the proposed sales tax increase would go into the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund as prescribed by a 2010 constitutional amendment approved by Iowa voters. But the governor proposes changing the distribution formula so more money goes to water quality, conservation and natural resources and less to trails and recreational amenities.

Initially, about $37.5 million of the sales tax increase would flow into the IWILL trust fund in fiscal 2021 and an expected $81.2 million would be generated in fiscal 2022.

Overall, state officials project increasing the state sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent annually (along with 1 percent for local option and 1 percent for school infrastructure) would generate about $540 million.

According to the governor’s office, Reynolds’ proposed tax policy changes would build on state income tax cuts passed in 2018 by accelerating the reduction in rates. Effective in fiscal 2023, under her plan, the highest of four brackets would be 5.5 percent and the lowest would be 4 percent — compared with 6.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, under current law.

On the property tax side, the governor proposed to have the state take over about $80 million in mental health costs currently funded by a levy capped at $47.28 per each of Iowa’s 14 regions. The new cost-share ratio of 70 percent state money and 30 percent county funding would be based on a lower county levy while generating enough revenue to cover the expected yearly cost of $130 million to fund adult and children’s mental-health commitments.

The governor’s budget plan also seeks funding increases of $15 million for rural broadband connectivity and about $4 million more for Future Ready Iowa initiatives like Last Dollar Scholarships and employer innovations. It also makes changes to Iowa’s child care rules that will carry a $600,000 cost in the first fiscal year.

The state is projected in end the current fiscal year on June 30 with a $465 million surplus, but the governor’s staff indicated that about $111 million in supplemental funds —- $98 million for Medicaid and $20 million for additional flood relief — will push the general fund budget to nearly $7.75 billion.

Reynolds’ new budget plan would seek to spend about 95.5 percent of the revenue available under Iowa’s 99 percent spending limitation law in fiscal 2021, allocating about $342.7 million in new appropriations for a 4.4 percent increase.

