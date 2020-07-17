Iowa GOP senators split on how to proceed in the event of Supreme Court vacancy before election

CEDAR RAPIDS — With concerns about the health of Ruth Bader Ginsburg fueling speculation President Donald Trump could nominate a third Supreme Court justice, Sen. Chuck Grassley is maintaining his position that no confirmation should occur before the election.

Grassley, then the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, incurred the wrath of liberals in 2016 when he put President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland on hold until after the presidential election.

“If I were chairman of the committee and this vacancy occurred, I would not have a hearing on it because that’s what I promised the people in 2016,” Grassley told reporters Friday morning.

After Trump became president, the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed Justices Neil Gorsuch and later Brett Kavanaugh.

Grassley gave a similar answer earlier this month when asked about rumors Justice Samuel Alito would retire at the end of the court’s term.

“If I were chairing the committee, based on what I told people in 2016, I could not process (the nomination),” he said.

However, his Iowa Republican colleague, Sen. Joni Ernst, said Friday the Senate should move ahead to fill a vacancy if one should occur.

Speculation about a vacancy is growing because of Justice Ginsburg’s announcement Friday she is being treated a fourth time for cancer. Also, she was hospitalized earlier this week for an unrelated infection related to her gallbladder. Ginsburg, the court’s oldest member at 87, has given no indication she will retire from her lifetime appointment to the court.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said in a written statement. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Grassley remains a member of the Judiciary Committee, but no longer is the chairman. He doesn’t know that the current chairman, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, plans to do if a vacancy occurs.

“That’ll be up to his decision because he’s chairman now, but I would have to tell him that I wouldn’t have a hearing,” Grassley said. Even if Graham would hold a hearing on a Trump nominee this year, there’s no guarantee it would come to the floor before the election, he added.

That decision would belong to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has indicated he would move forward with the president’s nomination.

McConnell has explained that the situation this year is not the same as in 2016 when a Democrat was in the White House and Republicans controlled the Senate. Then the majority leader said the nomination should be left to the next president. The difference now is the White House and Senate both are in GOP hands, McConnell said.

If Republicans maintain their Senate majority, Grassley could be back in the driver’s seat if there is a Supreme Court vacancy. He plans to return to the Judiciary Committee chairmanship in 2021. Grassley is coming up on six years as Finance Committee chair, which is the limit Republicans set for committee chairs. He could chair Judiciary for another two years.

