Government

Ashley Hinson cites staff after New York Times uncovers plagiarism

Republican nominee in Iowa's 1st Congressional District says she's 'deeply sorry'

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, talks with Rep. Louis Zumbach, R-Coggon, on June 3 in the Iowa House chambers at the State
Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, talks with Rep. Louis Zumbach, R-Coggon, on June 3 in the Iowa House chambers at the Statehouse in Des Moines. Hinson, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, on Monday apologized for instances of plagiarism uncovered by the New York Times. She said staff members were responsible. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate in Eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, lifted passages of text for her campaign website from other sources, including the New York Times, the Times reported Monday.

Hinson “lifted verbatim sentences on her campaign website and in published op-eds more than a dozen times since her campaign began last year,” the Times reported.

One example was an essay titled “Creating America’s new normal: China must be held accountable,” which contained three passages identical to a March 11 New York Times story, the Times reported.

Hinson, a former television journalist, responded on Twitter: “I was unaware of the plagiarism when I reviewed drafts presented to me by staff. As a journalist I take this extremely seriously and am deeply sorry for the mistake. The staff responsible will be held accountable.”

The Hinson campaign took down some of the pieces that contained copied passages from other outlets after being informed by the Times, the Times reported.

Hinson is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the 1st District.

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

