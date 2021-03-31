CORONAVIRUS

Iowa accepting applications for rent, utility, mortgage assistance

Programs open until $195 million in funding is exhausted

Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham prepares to speak at Anderson Greene in Cedar Rapids in October. (
Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham prepares to speak at Anderson Greene in Cedar Rapids in October. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:12AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Iowa accepting applications for rent, utility, mortgage assistance

10:24AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Pfizer vaccine gives 100% protection at ages 12-15 in study

09:45AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

04:25PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigato ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa Finance Authority opened applications this week for the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, which will give $195 million of federal stimulus funding to those struggling to pay rent or utility bills.

The program will cover past-due and future rent payments and past-due utility payments for eligible Iowans.

A household must make no more than 80 percent of the county’s median income, experience a loss of income because of coronavirus and show a risk of housing instability or homelessness to be eligible.

Full eligibility details, along with the application, are available at iowafinance.com/iowa-rent-and-utility-assistance-program.

Homeowners at risk of foreclosure can apply for the COVID-19 Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program, which will provide up to $3,600 for mortgage payments.

More details are available at iowafinance.com/covid-19-iowa-foreclosure-prevention-program.

Applications are open until funding is exhausted or IFA otherwise announces a pause in the program.

Several Johnson County organizations — Johnson County Social Services, Coralville Public Library, North Liberty Public Library, Center for Worker Justice and IC Compassion — are offering one-on-one appointments to help people complete the online application.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority, told The Gazette at the end of January that the $195 million already was “in our checking account.”

Durham had to wait until federal guidance arrived before unveiling the program, though.

“The worst thing I can do as a director is to open up a program and but not fully understand the rules or the ramifications,” Durham said at the time.

“We want to roll it out as soon as possible because we know our landlords and our tenants need it. But responsibly, we can’t do that.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:12AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Iowa accepting applications for rent, utility, mortgage assistance

10:24AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Pfizer vaccine gives 100% protection at ages 12-15 in study

09:45AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Pfizer vaccine gives 100% protection at ages 12-15 in study

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigators to help get past barriers for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New federal boating law intended to prevent 'circle of death' affects Coralville Lake boaters

High costs, lack of planning and collaboration behind University of Iowa hospital rejection

'Iowa's Ride' now set as weekend event

Marion couple encourages others to get the most out of their grills - year-round

Despite derecho and pandemic, Corridor home values rise

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe