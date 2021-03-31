Iowa accepting applications for rent, utility, mortgage assistance

Iowa Finance Authority opened applications this week for the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, which will give $195 million of federal stimulus funding to those struggling to pay rent or utility bills.

The program will cover past-due and future rent payments and past-due utility payments for eligible Iowans.

A household must make no more than 80 percent of the county’s median income, experience a loss of income because of coronavirus and show a risk of housing instability or homelessness to be eligible.

Full eligibility details, along with the application, are available at iowafinance.com/iowa-rent-and-utility-assistance-program.

Homeowners at risk of foreclosure can apply for the COVID-19 Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program, which will provide up to $3,600 for mortgage payments.

More details are available at iowafinance.com/covid-19-iowa-foreclosure-prevention-program.

Applications are open until funding is exhausted or IFA otherwise announces a pause in the program.

Several Johnson County organizations — Johnson County Social Services, Coralville Public Library, North Liberty Public Library, Center for Worker Justice and IC Compassion — are offering one-on-one appointments to help people complete the online application.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority, told The Gazette at the end of January that the $195 million already was “in our checking account.”

Durham had to wait until federal guidance arrived before unveiling the program, though.

“The worst thing I can do as a director is to open up a program and but not fully understand the rules or the ramifications,” Durham said at the time.

“We want to roll it out as soon as possible because we know our landlords and our tenants need it. But responsibly, we can’t do that.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com