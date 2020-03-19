Iowa extends state income tax deadline to July 31

DES MOINES — Officials at the Iowa Department of Revenue announced Thursday they are extending the filing and payment deadline for several state tax types, including state income taxes.

The changes, prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak and included in an order signed by Director of Revenue Kraig Paulsen, are designed to provide flexibility to working Iowans, according to the agency.

The order extends filing and payment deadlines for state income, franchise, and moneys and credits taxes with a due date on or after March 19 and before July 31 to a new deadline of July 31.

Also, state income tax refunds currently are being processed at about the 30-day mark. Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds at tax.iowa.gov/wheres-my-refund.

Also Thursday, the department extended one income tax withholding deposit due date for certain taxpayers. The change is designed to provide flexibility to disrupted businesses.

The order extends the income tax withholding deposit due date for the period ending March 15 from March 25 to the new deposit due date April 10. It applies to Iowa residents or other taxpayers doing business in Iowa who remit income tax withholding on a semimonthly basis.

No late-filing or underpayment penalties will be assessed for qualifying taxpayers who comply with the extended filing and payment deadlines. Interest on unpaid taxes covered by the order are due beginning Aug. 1.

Taxpayers and tax professionals who need assistance can contact the department by email at idr@iowa.gov or call the taxpayer services phone line at 515-281-3114 or 1-800-367-3388.

An FAQ on the order

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, the order applies to:

• IA 1040 Individual Income Tax Return and all supporting forms and schedules

• IA 1040C Composite Return and all supporting forms and schedules

• IA 1041 Fiduciary Return and all supporting forms and schedules

• IA 1120 Corporation Income Tax Return and all supporting forms and schedules

• IA 1120F Franchise Tax Return for Financial Institutions and all supporting forms and schedules

• IA 1065 Iowa Partnership Return and all supporting forms and schedules

• IA 1120S S Corporation Return and all supporting forms and schedules

• Credit Union Moneys and Credits Tax Confidential Report

What does the deadline extension apply to?

The tax returns listed above and any tax due associated with those returns if the due date is on or after March 19 but before July 31 of this year. The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments.

Who does the deadline extension apply to?

Iowa residents or other taxpayers doing business in Iowa who are required to file the Iowa returns listed above.

How are penalties and interest handled?

No late-filing or underpayment penalties shall be due for qualifying taxpayers who comply with the extended filing and payment deadlines in this order. Interest on unpaid taxes covered by this order shall be due beginning Aug. 1.