Iowa ethics board looking for leader to succeed Megan Tooker

The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (The Gazette)
DES MOINES — The Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board is looking for a new executive director to replace Megan Tooker.

Tooker, who began her duties in December 2010 managing the board staff, provided legal advice and investigated complaints regarding candidates for state or local offices subject to campaign finance laws. She said Tuesday she is leaving in mid-December to pursue other career opportunities.

“I’ve really enjoyed my service to the board. But I’m ready to do something different, and this is a good time,” Tooker said in an interview.

The director’s annual salary ranges from $63,690 to $97,469, according to a job description. The board plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to begin the process of finding Tooker’s replacement.

Board members likely will establish a committee to screen candidates and bring one or more finalists for the board to consider.

