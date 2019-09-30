Iowa ends fiscal year with $289 million surplus

DES MOINES — The state has closed the books on fiscal 2019 with an ending balance of $289.3 million, which is more than double its general fund surplus the previous year.

“Iowa’s fiscal health is strong, and it’s a reflection of a vibrant economy as well as our ability to live within our means,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The surplus occurred even though the state invested in priorities, such as Future Ready Iowa, and health care “so that we can be innovative, grow our workforce, and protect vulnerable Iowans,” the Republican governor said.

“Going forward, we will continue to invest in Iowans’ priorities, but we also must be mindful of the economic headwinds in our agricultural economy and be prepared for whatever the future might hold,” she said. “Fiscal responsibility and maintaining our state’s fiscal health will remain a top priority for my administration.”

Strong growth in tax collections also contributed to the surplus. When the fiscal year ended June 30, the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency reported fiscal 2019 tax collections were about $99 million above the growth estimate and about $521 million more than the previous year.

Total gross state tax receipts from July 1, 2018, through June 30 were nearly $9.352 billion, Jeff Robinson, a senior tax analyst for the LSA, said in early July. That compares with a revised expectation of $9.253 billion the state’s revenue estimating panel set in March.

The ending balance is higher than what was anticipated at the end of the fiscal year. Agency projections issued July 1 called for an estimated ending balance — or surplus — of $217.1 million.

