Iowa DNR approves smaller cattle feedlot near Monona

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has approved a manure management plan for a cattle feedlot near Monona, but only for about one-quarter the number of cattle proposed by owners.

The DNR approved a plan for 2,700 head of cattle to be raised by Supreme Beef LLC, authorizing land application of manure at some of the sites originally proposed by the company, according to the letter sent Monday to Jared Walz, one of the owners of Supreme Beef LLC.

Supreme Beef had proposed raising 11,600 head of cattle at the feedlot.

The DNR did not approve all manure application sites because the owners had not correctly determined the phosphorus index in those fields, the letter states. Phosphorus tests are done to make sure soil can absorb manure and the phosphorus doesn’t wash into nearby waterways.

At a public hearing Aug. 31, some northeast Iowa residents spoke out about the manure management plan.

Larry Stone, of Elkader, said the plan shows the Walzes would apply manure at rates higher than what is recommended by Iowa State University and would have to transport some manure more than 20 miles from the feedlot. Stone also said he thought the feedlot, located on porous karst topography, could have spills into the nearby Bloody Run Creek.

Supreme Beef submitted a revised plan, which was what was approved Monday. If the company wants to increase the number of cattle, owners will have to submit a revised manure management plan, which would be subject to public notice and a possible public hearing.

