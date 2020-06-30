Government

Kelly Garcia appointed interim director of state public health department

Gerd Clabaugh, current director, will retire July 31

Kelly Garcia became the Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services on Nov. 1, 2019. Photographed at the Grant Woo
Kelly Garcia became the Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services on Nov. 1, 2019. Photographed at the Grant Wood Area Education Agency in southwest Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The director of the Department of Human Services was named by the governor as the interim head of the state’s public health department on Tuesday.

Kelly Garcia will serve as interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health starting July 31, when the current director Gerd Clabaugh is set to retire, the Governor’s Office announced.

Garcia was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to oversee DHS in November 2019 after serving in a variety of roles with the Health and Human Services Commission in Texas. She was confirmed by the Iowa Senate this past February.

Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University.

Clabaugh, 58, announced his departure earlier this month, which was driven by his goal “to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.”

Former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed Clabaugh in 2014 to run the state’s health department, and he remained in that position under Reynolds.

In June 2019, Clabaugh was briefly appointed as interim director of the Iowa Department of Human Services after Reynolds fired former DHS director Jerry Foxhoven.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In response to reporter questions, the governor’s spokesman said Clabaugh was not asked to retire.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Why aren't Iowa schools being told to require face masks? Here's the Department of Education's clarification

Iowa tied for fourth in census self-response rate

Iowa River to rise in Iowa City, but fall short of flood stage

Judge hears arguments over Iowa abortion waiting period

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa 'will not be liable' for COVID-19 spread in residence halls

Letter: Fired Cop Lucas Jones turned off microphone and lied about it

Six more coronavirus deaths in Iowa, first in Calhoun County

Data: Blacks more likely to face force by Iowa state police

Landlord must pay tenant whose allergies were triggered by neighbor's support dog, court rules

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.