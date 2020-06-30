Kelly Garcia appointed interim director of state public health department

The director of the Department of Human Services was named by the governor as the interim head of the state’s public health department on Tuesday.

Kelly Garcia will serve as interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health starting July 31, when the current director Gerd Clabaugh is set to retire, the Governor’s Office announced.

Garcia was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to oversee DHS in November 2019 after serving in a variety of roles with the Health and Human Services Commission in Texas. She was confirmed by the Iowa Senate this past February.

Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University.

Clabaugh, 58, announced his departure earlier this month, which was driven by his goal “to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.”

Former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed Clabaugh in 2014 to run the state’s health department, and he remained in that position under Reynolds.

In June 2019, Clabaugh was briefly appointed as interim director of the Iowa Department of Human Services after Reynolds fired former DHS director Jerry Foxhoven.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In response to reporter questions, the governor’s spokesman said Clabaugh was not asked to retire.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com