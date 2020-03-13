CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Democrats postpone March 21 county conventions due to coronavirus

#x201c;I Voted Today#x201d; stickers are seen on a table at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City for voters on Tuesda
“I Voted Today” stickers are seen on a table at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City for voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:30PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

Iowa Democrats postpone March 21 county conventions due to coronavirus

12:01PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 13: UIHC screening entrants for corona ...

10:14AM | Fri, March 13, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals screening patients and visitors for respiratory ill ...

10:07PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Iowa Hawkeyes' championship hopes, college wrestling's crown jewel event deraile ...

09:31PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Mission Creek Festival 2020 is canceled due to coronoavirus fears

08:08PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

'It was gut-wrenching': The scene in Cedar Rapids as D-III Wrestling Championshi ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Democrat Party is postponing its county conventions after making the “determination that the spreading coronavirus poses a risk that outweighs a temporary delay in moving the caucus-to-convention process forward,” Chairman Mark Smith said today.

“This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right decision,” Smith said in announcing that conventions scheduled for March 21 will be postponed indefinitely due to concerns about coronavirus.

As of this time, district and state convention planning will proceed as scheduled. Four congressional district conventions are planned April 25 and the state convention is scheduled June 13.

Republicans are planning their 99 county conventions March 14.

“After consulting with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the governor’s office, we have decided to move forward and hold our county conventions this Saturday,” said Aaron Britt, spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa. “Of course, the health and safety of Iowans is of the utmost importance. We strongly advise any Iowan who isn’t feeling well to stay home, and we will be in contact with county chairs to provide guidance for their events.”

By design, Smith said, the Democratic caucus-to-convention gatherings are “built around a sense of community, and throughout every step, we have worked to ensure the process is safe and accessible for every Iowan.”

“Iowa Democrats should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health,” he said. Concerns for the well-being of delegates and other attending the conventions including thousands of volunteers and the public must come first, Smith said.

“It is in Democratic spirit that we will work together to find solutions,” Smith said. “Rest assured: Iowa will be heard at the DNC convention” July 13-16 in Milwaukee.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:33PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Coronavirus may change elections, but will not stop them, Pate says

03:57PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Des Moines Public School District cancels all classes for at least 17 days in re ...

03:31PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

NCAA cancels all 2020 winter and spring championships due to coronavirus

03:15PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread

03:03PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Regents to consider new 'emergency authorization' power for its president ...

02:43PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

COVID-19 affects Iowa university alumni travel
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 13: UIHC screening entrants for coronavirus

University of Iowa hospitals screening patients and visitors for respiratory illness upon entrance

Iowa Hawkeyes' championship hopes, college wrestling's crown jewel event derailed

Mission Creek Festival 2020 is canceled due to coronoavirus fears

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

NCAA cancels all 2020 winter and spring championships due to coronavirus

How to live in the land of fear

Marion professor teaching in Kabul sees hope in Afghanistan

Iowa lawmakers harassed me and my queer friends for using the bathroom at the statehouse, but I won't back down

State that depends on animal agriculture doesn't have enough rural veterinarians

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.