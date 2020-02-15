Government

Iowa Democrats elect interim chairman

Mark Smith replaces Troy Price as leader of state party

Rep. Mark Smith, D-Marshalltown, and Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines, discuss their party's legislative agenda in 2014
DES MOINES — Mark Smith was chosen Saturday to lead the Iowa Democrats at a time of significant turmoil for the party.

Smith, a state lawmaker from Marshalltown and former leader of the Democrats in the Iowa House, was elected interim state party chairman at an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon at a labor hall in Des Moines.

Smith replaces Troy Price, who resigned in the wake of the party’s inability to report timely results of the Feb. 3 presidential precinct caucuses.

“Our challenge is restoring (Iowans’) trust in us,” Smith said in his candidate remarks before the vote. “We’ve endured enough negative. We must now focus on what is positive, and what we can do to make life better for Iowans.”

Smith will serve as interim chair through the November general election.

A computer program designed to transmit caucus results from the roughly 1,700 precinct leaders to state party headquarters faltered on caucus night, and the state party’s backup systems also failed to perform as hoped.

As a result, the state party did not release partial official results until last Tuesday afternoon, and full results were not completed until last Thursday, three days after the caucuses.

The slow trickle of results — with the world watching — caused a black eye for Iowa Democrats and fanned the flames of another debate over the Iowa caucuses’ role as the first step in the U.S. presidential nominating process.

“We will fix the problems that occurred on caucus night,” Smith said.

Price announced his plan to resign on Thursday. Prior to announcing his resignation, Price said the state party plans an independent investigation of what went wrong with the app and backup systems on caucus night.

In his remarks to the state leadership committee, Price said he hopes his resignation will allow Iowa Democrats to move past the caucuses and focus on winning elections.

“There’s no doubt this past week has been rough. But the fundamental strength of our party remains strong,” Price said.

Members of the state party’s leadership committee nominated a total of four candidates. The others were former congressional candidate Gabriel De La Cerda, Iowa Latino leader Joe Henry, and activist and frequent political candidate Bob Krause.

The state party does not publish vote totals in elections for party positions. The rules chairwoman who conducted the election called the results “conclusive.”

Comments: (563) 333-2659; erin.murphy@lee.net

 

