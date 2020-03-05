Iowa Democratic leader on the road to attack Joni Ernst's health care record

DES MOINES — It’s going to be a health care election this November, and Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said he’s going on the road to make sure voters know that Democrats are the health care party.

“Health care is the number one issue for voters this election,” Smith said.

So he’ll be traveling around the state to talk about Republican Sen. Joni Ernst’s “disastrous” health care record and “the fact that the Democrats are serious about health care reform and that we are offering meaningful solutions.”

Local Democratic leaders and health care advocates will join Smith at a 10 a.m. news conference Friday in Cedar Rapids.

Ernst’s “dismal” health care record started when she served in the Iowa Senate, Smith said.

“She voted against the compromise that we had on the Affordable Care Act and the program that extended that beyond 100 percent of poverty to her efforts in Washington that are not curbing the drug prices and not making affordable health care available to Iowans,” he said.

He kicked off his health care tour Thursday at a news conference at the Capitol, where he represents Marshalltown in the Iowa House. He said in Ernst’s first five years in office, she sided with special interests against the health interests of Iowans.

Democrats are not the only ones talking about health care issues. Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann will have a press call Thursday to talk about how Democrats and “liberal dark money groups” have spent millions to mislead Iowans about Ernst’s health care record.

“Mark Smith hasn’t even been on the job a month, and he is already embracing a dark money group that has spent millions of dollars to lie about Joni’s record,” Iowa GOP spokesman Aaron Britt said, referring to a social media post about Iowa Voices hosting an event with Smith. “Democrats running for Senate are embracing socialized medicine, while Joni is fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, protect those with preexisting conditions, and make health care more accessible.”

However, Smith cited her opposition to bipartisan efforts to lower prescription drug prices and voting to “gut” protections for coverage of preexisting conditions, eliminate Iowa’s Medicaid expansion, slash Medicare and support anti-abortion measures.

Although Democrats have five “exceptional” candidates seeking the nomination to face Ernst in the general election, Smith is going on the road because the Democrats “need a chorus of those voices talking about these issues.”

Ernst’s votes have made her vulnerable “because she’s met out of step with what everyday Iowans need and want,” Smith said, referring to polling that shows Ernst has one of the lowest approval ratings in the Senate.

