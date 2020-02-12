Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price quits in wake of botched caucus

DES MOINES — Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price offered his resignation Wednesday, nine days after the party failed to report results of its presidential precinct caucuses amid a raft of glitches.

Price offered his resignation in a letter to the state party’s leadership committee.

“The fact is that Iowa Democrats deserve better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Price wrote. “While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”

Price called for an emergency meeting of the party’s State Central Committee for Saturday afternoon to elect an interim chair.

Price became state party chairman in 2017. Previously he served as the state party’s executive director, and has worked for Democratic Iowa governors Tom Vilsack and Chet Culver, and lieutenant governors Patty Judge and Sally Pederson and on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Myriad issues with a new app designed for the caucuses caused a delay in the state party reporting the results. The complete results were not finished until Thursday, three days after the caucuses; and even then there were questions about incorrect results reported at dozens of precincts.

The delayed results have once again sparked a national debate about caucuses and Iowa’s role as the leadoff state in the presidential nominating process.

“Leadership requires tough decisions, and this is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make,” Price wrote. “Throughout my tenure as chair, I have always said I would do what is in the best interest of the party. With my decision, I hope the party can regain the trust of those we lost and turn our attention to what is most important — winning in November.”

Also Wednesday, the state party said it accepted re-canvass requests from the Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders presidential campaigns.

The Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns highlighted what they believe could be errors in the caucus results reported in a combined 143 precincts out of the more than 1,700 statewide.

The party said it will inform the campaigns of the costs and timeline associated with a re-canvass, after which the campaigns will have 24 hours to make a decision whether to proceed.

If the campaigns choose to proceed, the re-canvass will start Sunday and last for two days, the state party said. Per party rules, the canvass would be conducted by appointed personnel under the supervision and direction of the state party’s leadership committee, and each campaign would be allowed two observers.

A re-canvass is not open to the public or media, the state party said.

A re-canvass is not a recount, but under the rules the campaigns are required to first ask for this reporting paperwork check before they can ask for a recount.

Sanders has said his campaign has uncovered enough errors to show it should be awarded another delegate. Buttigieg, however, said a limited re-canvass would uphold and perhaps even extend his narrow lead.