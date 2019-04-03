Iowa Court of Appeals sides with Modern Piping in UI Children's Hospital dispute

IOWA CITY — Years after Modern Piping first sued the University of Iowa over payment for work on its 14-story Stead Family Children’s Hospital, a panel of appellate court judges Wednesday ruled in favor of the local contractor — again.

“We find no error in the District Court’s determination,” according to the Iowa Court of Appeals, which was asked to weigh in on whether a Johnson County District Court judge was right to confirm a $21.5 million award in favor of Cedar Rapids-based contractor Modern Piping, Inc.

The American Arbitration Association granted that award to Modern Piping after considering its disputes with UI over work on the Children’s Hospital and Hancher Auditorium at the same time. The association agreed to consider the project complaints together due to similarities in the contracts, and UI officials contend that never should have happened.

But a District Court judge in August confirmed the $21.5 million award — of which the university still owes about $17 million. UI appealed, arguing to nullify results of the arbitration because it never consented to it.

The appeal launched a bitter public dispute that had Modern Piping asking the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to garnish UI bank accounts and suggesting UI sell its Jackson Pollock “Mural” — the most famous painting in the UI Museum of Art — if it couldn’t find the cash.

UI President Bruce Harreld shot back during a Board of Regents meeting, “The notion that we’re not good for the money is ludicrous.”

“We’re not paying what we don’t think we owe them,” Harreld said, noting the outstanding $17-plus million “represents change order requests and labor inefficiencies that the university does not accept as valid.”

“The university is acting within its rights on these matters and will pursue its rights of appeal and await the decision of the appellate court,” he said at the time.

While the university waited, interest on the award accrued in the amount of $2,321.83 a day. As of Wednesday, accrued interest was nearing $1 million — bringing the total still due to $17.9 million. That total doesn’t include costs the state spent on expert witnesses and analysts throughout the case — a figure The Gazette has requested but not yet received from either the university or the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa.

Regents, including board President Mike Richards, have supported the UI decision to fight the Modern Piping award, with some publicly praising Harreld’s decisions.

“You are doing exactly the right thing,” regent Larry McKibben said told the UI president.

“At the end of the day, we have a wonderful Children’s Hospital that is saving lives every day,” regent Nancy Dunkel said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Contractors have told The Gazette they believe in the mission of the hospital and the work being done there, but have concerns with UI treatment of its contractors, as reported in a Gazette investigation last summer.

The series of stories revealed the largest capital project in Board of Regents history ran rampant with thousands of design changes, mismanagement, delays and cost overruns that ballooned its budget from $270.8 million in 2011 to $360.2 million in 2015, when the project was slated to be completed.

Instead, the university delayed its planned opening to December 2016 — spending millions on temporary facades and expedited materials, along with overtime, in order to host grand opening events on time. Still, UI was unable to accommodate even that extended schedule and pushed back the opening again — finally welcoming patients in parts of the new Children’s Hospital in February 2017.

In December, UI reported to The Gazette its current cost commitments at more than $366 million — with the expectation it would shave off $13.1 million from its contractor expenses. That’s the amount it was seeking from another contractor dispute on the project.

But that contractor — Merit Construction — similarly won against UI in arbitration in February, adding another $9.7 million to the growing Children’s Hospital budget, instead of taking money off the final bill.

Merit attorneys promptly asked a judge to confirm that award, and the university had until today to file a response. UI had not filed anything as of noon, according to the online court database. That award also is accruing interest.

The appellate court, in affirming the Modern Piping award Wednesday, wrote the dispute in based on contract interpretation — and it agrees with the contractor, the arbitration panel, and the District Court.

“We find no error in the District Court’s determination that the contract clauses regarding arbitration are mandatory with regard to disputes referred to the design professional,” according to the appellate court ruling. “The use of the word ‘shall’ in the clause regarding disputes directed to the design professional indicates arbitration is mandatory.”

• Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com