CORONAVIRUS

Iowa could reach coronavirus peak in 2-3 weeks

But health official cautions that prediction could change

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a news conference Sunday about the coronavirus and the state's response fro
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a news conference Sunday about the coronavirus and the state’s response from the State Emergency Operation Center in Johnston. Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, is in the background. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:13PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Iowa could reach coronavirus peak in 2-3 weeks

01:54PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Massive mask delivery helps Johnson County hospitals

01:45PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Sunday, March 29

12:46PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Steve Cook guides Coe athletics during unprecedented times
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

JOHNSTON — The spread of novel coronavirus is on a trajectory to peak in Iowa during the next two to three weeks, a state public health official said Sunday.

However, Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, cautioned that projection could change in the coming days and weeks.

“We’re thinking that we might see a first peak (of the virus) in the next two to three weeks,” Reisetter said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus. The briefing was held Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge.

“That’s the best information that we have right now,” Reisetter added. “I would reiterate that things are changing on a daily basis, and we continue to look at numbers, both here in Iowa and what’s happening in other states. So that certainly could change. But that would be our best estimate right now.”

Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, bringing Iowa’s total to 336 cases since the virus first appeared here earlier this month, according to state public health data.

A Linn County man became the state’s fourth person to die as a result of the virus, officials said. The man was between the age of 61 and 80 and suffered other health issues as well.

Fifty-one infected individuals remain hospitalized, while 17 have been discharged and are recovering, according to state data.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

State officials continued to urge Iowans to be cautious in helping to limit the virus’ spread. Reynolds urged Iowans to stay home as much as possible, limit public trips to essential purposes and contact a physician when they experience symptoms of the virus, including a fever and difficulty breathing.

“It should be everyone’s assumption that the virus is currently circulating in their community,” Reisetter said. “Those mitigation strategies are so very important, regardless of where you live.”

Order suspends surgical abortions

During Sunday’s briefing, Reynolds also defended her office’s assertion that surgical abortions are non-essential medical procedures, and thus temporarily banned under her order that such procedures be suspended.

Reynolds said her order to suspend non-essential medical procedures is part of an effort to preserve health care equipment that is needed for health care workers to care for patients infected with the coronavirus. States with high numbers of the virus are dealing with shortages of that equipment.

When it was suggested that some individuals may not consider an abortion an “elective” or “non-essential” procedure, Reynolds said those individuals should take their concerns or complaints to the state medicine board.

She said other questions about what is essential or non-essential have arisen, such as about the removal of a kidney stone.

“We kept the (proclamation’s) language broad,” Reynolds said. “With every one of the directives that we’ve made, or every one of the orders that we’ve put in place, there are questions. So I guess if they have questions, the Board of Medicine would be the enforcement or the oversight for this. So as people have questions, that’s where they can go and then they can maybe get the answers that they’re looking for.”

The largest abortion provider in the state, Planned Parenthood, told the Associated Press it had not learned of the ban from the governor’s office but rather after a conservative radio host went on the air with it.

“We are assessing the executive order in light of the governor’s comments today,” Planned Parenthood North Central States said in a statement to the AP.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Virtual Job Fair April 9th

Job search from home! Live chat with multiple local employers and explore job opportunities at our Virtual Job Fair, April 9th from 2-6 p.m.

Register Today
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020. This year's race will be a virtual event.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

Reynolds said Sunday her decision to suspend non-essential medical procedures, and include surgical abortions in that order, was based on data and the recommendations of health care experts, not her personal ideology. Reynolds and other Statehouse Republicans have supported myriad legislative proposals to restrict abortions and come close to banning them.

Reynolds compared the non-essential medical procedure decision to other orders she has given, including those to close restaurants and bars other than drive-through and carryout service, to close schools, and to suspend church services.

“Everyone is making sacrifices,” she said.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:30PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

First death recorded in Linn County due to coronavirus, 38 new cases a ...

08:15AM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' medical procedures order to slow coronavirus h ...

02:51PM | Sat, March 28, 2020

Telehealth demand surges as hospitals cope with coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Massive mask delivery helps Johnson County hospitals

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Sunday, March 29

Steve Cook guides Coe athletics during unprecedented times

First death recorded in Linn County due to coronavirus, 38 new cases across Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus cases surge in Linn County

Operation Quickfind for Darian Lange of Cedar Rapids

Tornado ousts tenants from Oelwein apartments

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' medical procedures order to slow coronavirus halts abortions

Hollie Trenary joined volunteering with occupation

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.