CORONAVIRUS

Iowa coronavirus toll adds 630 cases, 5 more deaths

But hospitalizations drop slightly

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classr
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Gazette

Despite five more people dying of the coronavirus and 630 more people confirmed with infections, the number of people hospitalized with the disease has slightly dropped, according to state public health data over a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday.

With the latest tallies added, the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the state is now 930; and the people who have tested positive for the infection is 48,742.

Of the 6,934 test results in the 24-hour-period, about 9.09 percent were positive.

According to the data, one person in each of five counties died during the period as a result of the virus: Boone, Davis, Henry, Linn and Woodbury.

Hospitalizations dropped in the period from 229 to 221. So did the number of patients in intensive care units (from 58 to 57); and those using ventilators to help breathe (from 22 to 20).

Linn County added 42 cases, bringing its seven-day average of new cases also to 42.

Johnson County added 27 cases and its seven-day average of new cases is now 25.

Here are the 10 Iowa counties with the most cases:

1. Polk County: 10,273

2. Woodbury County: 3,716

3. Black Hawk County: 3,121

4. Linn County: 2,361

5. Johnson County: 2,082

6. Dallas County: 1,882

7. Buena Vista County: 1,791

8. Scott County: 1,720

9. Dubuque County: 1,672

10. Marshall County: 1,442

Covid19
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

