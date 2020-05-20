Iowa coronavirus deaths rising again

JOHNSTON — The number of Iowans who have died due to the coronavirus outbreak is on the rise again.

Current data on the state Department of Public Health website indicates the death count grew by 14 over the past 24 hours to a total of 381 fatalities since the COVID-19 respiratory ailment was first reported in Iowa on March 8.

Iowa has confirmed 15,533 cases of coronavirus — an increase of 237 in the past day. That total is slightly more than 14 percent of the overall tests in Iowa and more than half — 8,211 — have recovered from the disease, according to state officials. Iowa tests have produced 94,420 negative results.

Currently, 381 Iowans are hospitalized (including 35 new admissions) with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses with 126 in intensive care units and 84 requiring ventilators to assist their breathing.

There have been 37 outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities around Iowa and 210 of Iowa’s 381 deaths have occurred at care centers. Health officials say 88 percent of Iowa’s COVID-19 victims have been over the age of 60 and overall 52 percent have been male.

Polk County has had the highest number of deaths at 85 and the most positive cases statewide with 3,221. Linn County has reported 72 deaths, followed by Black Hawk and Muscatine counties both with 34, Tama County with 21 deaths and Woodbury County 18. Woodbury has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases with 2,353, followed by Black Hawk County with 1,634 and Linn County with 900 while Decatur County is the only remaining one of Iowa’s 99 counties not to report a confirmed coronavirus case.

Iowans between the ages of 18 and 40 still represents the cohort with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases at 42 percent, followed by 36 percent of residents in the 41-60 age range and 14 percent aged 61 to 80.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com