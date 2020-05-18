Iowa coronavirus deaths in single digits for second day

DES MOINES — Iowans are getting some good news on the coronavirus front this week as the number of deaths has slowed.

Data issued Monday by the state Department of Public Health indicated four deaths in Iowa over the past 24 hours. That followed Sunday’s death count of five — breaking a string of double-digit days of fatalities last week from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed 355 Iowans’ lives since mid-March.

Overall, 304 Iowans tested positive for the respiratory illness in the past day, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Iowa to 14,955 — with nearly half, or 7,324 Iowans having recovered from the disease after previously testing positive for it.

One in 33 Iowans, or 103,148, have been tested so far for the novel coronavirus as the state has started to ramp up its testing options. Of those who have tested positive, 42 percent are in the 18-40 age group and another 37 percent are aged 41 to 60. The most deaths, however, 88 percent, have occurred in victims aged 61 and older.

Currently, 382 Iowans are hospitalized for coronavirus-related ailments, with 121 requiring intensive care and 85 being assisted by ventilators.

Polk County has the most positive cases with 3,001 and the most deaths with 81. Linn County has reported 70 deaths, followed by Muscatine County with 33, Black Hawk County with 30 and Tama and Woodbury counties each with 17. Woodbury County has reported 2,278 positive cases, followed by Black Hawk County with 1,603 and Linn County with 899.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com