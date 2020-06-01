Iowa coronavirus data trending down

The seven-day averages for new coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations and new admissions all continued downward trends Monday, according to state public health data.

Just six new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday, the third consecutive day with single-digit new deaths. That brought the seven-day average — a data point used by experts to provide a broader view of the virus’ impact — to its lowest in nearly two weeks.

The seven-day averages for Iowans hospitalized (368) and daily new admissions (29.1) also continued downward trends with the latest data published Monday.

Confirmed cases continued to climb in Buena Vista County, site of the latest outbreak at an Iowa packing plant. The state confirmed 56 new cases there Monday.

The numbers warrant monitoring over the coming weeks for myriad factors that have the potential to cause increases: Gov. Kim Reynolds recently loosened mitigation restrictions, allowing most businesses statewide to reopen while practicing some social distancing measures; increased social activity over Memorial Day weekend; and this past weekend thousands across the state participated in protests over a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Reynolds did not hold a briefing Monday on the state’s pandemic response efforts. Late last week she announced she will no longer give daily updates, and will instead conduct briefings twice per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The briefings also will move from the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston to a conference room in the Iowa State Capitol.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy