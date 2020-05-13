BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Kim Reynolds allows hair salons, gyms and restaurants to reopen with caveats

Iowa continues grimmest week yet of coronavirus deaths

National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center,
National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
JOHNSTON — Businesses including restaurants, hair salons and gyms can reopen starting Friday but must adhere to restrictions meant to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Her order extends an easing of restrictions in 77 of Iowa’s counties statewide. Until this week, 22 counties that include Cedar Rapids and Iowa City — the regions hardest-hit by the virus — were not included. Her order also adds other businesses statewide, like hair salons and gyms.

However, bars and casinos will remain closed for now, the governor said.

“We’re doing it in a phased approach. That’s why we didn’t just rip the Band Aid off and flip a light switch. We’re being very methodical in the way that we move forward so that we can take the data that we’re seeing in real time and really monitor it and watch it and be proactive in doing some strategic testing so that we can identify potential hot spots,” Reynolds said.

Her announcement further reopening the state come as the number of deaths in Iowa related to the coronavirus continued to climb Wednesday.

The state Public Health Department confirmed 17 new COVID-related deaths, making this the deadliest seven-day stretch since the new coronavirus first was confirmed in Iowa in early March.

The state has averaged 12.4 deaths over the past seven days. That average does not include the high-water mark of 19 deaths reported May 5.

The state Wednesday also reported 388 Iowans currently are hospitalized due to the virus, 36 of which were admitted in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

