Iowa congressional delegation safe as mob storms Senate chamber in Washington

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congre
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Gazette staff

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, with his usual Capitol Police protective detail, was spirited off the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon as a pro-President Donald Trump mob stormed the chamber.

Other members of the Iowa delegation reported:

Republican U.S. Joni Ernst of Iowa tweeted:

“I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest. What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear. My staff and I are safe. Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, 3rd District, tweeted:

“My staff and I are safe. We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol. The US Capitol Police are protecting us. These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump. Please sir, tell them to stop.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, 4th district, issued a statement:

“It’s every American’s right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer. If you or someone you know are a part of the protest, please remain peaceful & ask others to do the same. The world is watching.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, 1st District, tweeted:

“No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, 2nd District provisional, tweeted:

“You can protest and be peaceful. Storming government buildings and attacking law enforcement officers is unacceptable. My staff and me are safe and sheltering in place.”

