Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives Condition of the State address

Watch Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address live here at The Gazette.com starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will present the 2020 Condition of the State to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Des Moines.

She’s expected to unveil her top legislative priorities for Iowa just a day after lawmakers opened the 2020 session.

At 10 a.m., The Gazette will feature a livestream being broadcast by Iowa Public Television. After her speech, The Gazette’s Fact Checker team also will provide a fact check of the governor’s speech.

