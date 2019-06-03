Government

Iowa City Council to discuss proposed hate crime ordinance

Offenders could face fines, jail time if charged with harassment

City Hall is shown in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
City Hall is shown in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
By Kayli Reese, The Gazette

IOWA CITY — People could face fines and jail time if charged with harassment in Iowa City, according to a proposed hate crime ordinance.

The Johnson County Interfaith Coalition proposed the ordinance, which will go through its first consideration at the Iowa City Council at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The ordinance would go into effect if passed three times by the council.

The draft submitted to the council proposes Iowa City classify both harassment and trespass with intent to harass as a hate crimes should they violate Iowa City’s human rights ordinance. That ordinance includes discrimination based on “race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to the city’s website.

A memo from Iowa City Attorney Eleanor Dilkes, included in the City Council agenda, noted that Chapter 729A of the Iowa Code enhances penalties for certain crimes that are targeted toward a person’s identities or characteristics. This enhancement can elevate a simple misdemeanor to a serious misdemeanor and increase penalties, such as fines, according to the memo.

But harassment is not included under Iowa’s hate crime code, Police Chief Jody Matherly said, which means penalties for harassment cannot be enhanced. The proposed city ordinance would place enhancements on harassment charges in the community and also recommend jail time, he said.

Under the proposal, harassment and trespass with intent to harass would be simple misdemeanors.

For a first offense, the proposed ordinance recommends a fine of $300 to $625 and three to five days of jail time. For repeated offenses, a fine of $625 and 30 days of jail time are recommended.

Matherly said Iowa law includes charges such as assault, criminal mischief and arson as hate crimes. But with so many ways people today can intimidate others, such as threats posted online, current state law seems a bit limited and outdated, he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Just because someone is different from you, be it they’re a different color, have a different ethnicity, a different gender identity or whatever the case may be, you can’t threaten, harass or intimidate that person,” Matherly said.

The Johnson County Interfaith Coalition proposal said a team of students from the University of Iowa College of Law’s Legal Clinic was asked to work with the coalition’s Safe Communities Task Force to create the ordinance. The students spent months researching hate crime laws.

Matherly, who he began encouraging people to reach out to legislators about hate crime laws after taking bias training last year, credits the Johnson County Interfaith Coalition for coming forward with a solution.

“These acts affect not just the victim but the community as a whole,” he said. “They can send shock waves through the community.”

• Comments: kayli.reese@thegazette.com

By Kayli Reese, The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Grassley warns 'foreign thieves' targeting University of Iowa

Iowa on pace to top revenue projection

Clergy abuse records sought by Iowa attorney general

Thomas Kedley jumps into U.S. 2nd District race

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Her alcohol addiction weighed on Gov. Kim Reynolds' veto of medical cannabis expansion

Wear Orange Weekend events set for Iowa City

Authorities release name of man who drowned Friday in Iowa City

'Something incredible happened last week': Forecasters credited with saving lives in outbreak of 434 reported tornadoes

'It could have been any of us': In mourning, Virginia Beach employees bond at Convention Center after mass shooting

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.