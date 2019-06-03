Iowa City Council to discuss proposed hate crime ordinance

IOWA CITY — People could face fines and jail time if charged with harassment in Iowa City, according to a proposed hate crime ordinance.

The Johnson County Interfaith Coalition proposed the ordinance, which will go through its first consideration at the Iowa City Council at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The ordinance would go into effect if passed three times by the council.

The draft submitted to the council proposes Iowa City classify both harassment and trespass with intent to harass as a hate crimes should they violate Iowa City’s human rights ordinance. That ordinance includes discrimination based on “race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to the city’s website.

A memo from Iowa City Attorney Eleanor Dilkes, included in the City Council agenda, noted that Chapter 729A of the Iowa Code enhances penalties for certain crimes that are targeted toward a person’s identities or characteristics. This enhancement can elevate a simple misdemeanor to a serious misdemeanor and increase penalties, such as fines, according to the memo.

But harassment is not included under Iowa’s hate crime code, Police Chief Jody Matherly said, which means penalties for harassment cannot be enhanced. The proposed city ordinance would place enhancements on harassment charges in the community and also recommend jail time, he said.

Under the proposal, harassment and trespass with intent to harass would be simple misdemeanors.

For a first offense, the proposed ordinance recommends a fine of $300 to $625 and three to five days of jail time. For repeated offenses, a fine of $625 and 30 days of jail time are recommended.

Matherly said Iowa law includes charges such as assault, criminal mischief and arson as hate crimes. But with so many ways people today can intimidate others, such as threats posted online, current state law seems a bit limited and outdated, he said.

“Just because someone is different from you, be it they’re a different color, have a different ethnicity, a different gender identity or whatever the case may be, you can’t threaten, harass or intimidate that person,” Matherly said.

The Johnson County Interfaith Coalition proposal said a team of students from the University of Iowa College of Law’s Legal Clinic was asked to work with the coalition’s Safe Communities Task Force to create the ordinance. The students spent months researching hate crime laws.

Matherly, who he began encouraging people to reach out to legislators about hate crime laws after taking bias training last year, credits the Johnson County Interfaith Coalition for coming forward with a solution.

“These acts affect not just the victim but the community as a whole,” he said. “They can send shock waves through the community.”

