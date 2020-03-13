CORONAVIRUS

Iowa cities grapple with legally required public meetings amid COVID 19 pandemic

Public information board provides guidance on electronic meetings

The Cedar Rapids City Council chamber at City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Rapi
The Cedar Rapids City Council chamber at City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Rapids. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:30PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

Iowa cities grapple with legally required public meetings amid COVID 19 pandemic

03:42PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

03:42PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

President Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency

02:21PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

4 school districts cancel all school events over Spring Break in effort to preve ...

01:30PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

Iowa Democrats postpone March 21 county conventions due to coronavirus

12:01PM | Fri, March 13, 2020

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 13: NewBo City Market shortens hours
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The global health pandemic — the novel coronavirus called COVID 19 — presents unique challenges for municipal governments legally required to conduct business in open meetings at a time when public gatherings in Iowa and across the country are being canceled to limit its spread.

In Cedar Rapids, all “non-essential” public meetings are being canceled until March 31, but City Council meetings where policy decisions and public hearings occur remain on schedule. The city of Des Moines has canceled a number of public meetings, the Des Moines Register reported.

“City Council meetings are critical to providing essential city service and will continue to be held, following appropriate legal requirements and keeping public health interests in mind,” said Maria Johnson, a Cedar Rapids spokesperson.

As of Friday, Iowa City and Marion city officials had not made changes to its public meetings, and Linn County Supervisors have a standing agenda item for COVID-19 updates as a part of regularly scheduled Monday meetings.

Cities are continuing critical services like police and fire.

Johnson County has 14 of the 16 reported cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, while Carroll and Pottawattamie Counties each have one case, according to the Iowa Department of Publiic Health.

The Iowa Public Information Board advised holding electronic meetings as a method for government bodies to continue to hold public meetings without compromising safety. Iowa Code allows electronic meeting when “there are valid concerns that an in-person meeting is ‘impossible or impractical,’” according to the board, noting all of the following steps must be followed.

— Public access to the conversation of the meeting must be available.

— Proper noticed of the meeting must identify the place from which the communication originates or where public access is provided.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

— Minutes must be kept and must include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.

— If an emergency meeting with less than 24 hours notice is held, as much notice as reasonably possible should still be provided and the nature of the good cause for holding the meeting without 24 hours notice must be stated in the minutes of the meeting.

“The news release makes clear that even when there are concerns about potential exposure to coronavirus, the public meetings law still must be followed,” Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said in an email.

The situation remains fluid as public officials grapple with what is and isn’t “essential” and the best course for transparency, abiding by the law and not making matters worse.

In Cedar Rapids, the agenda for Monday’s public safety and youth service committee meeting was released on Friday morning but canceled by the afternoon. The Civil Service Commission at 7 a.m., Monday remains on schedule as do City Council and Long Term Planning Commission meetings on March 24.

“Each meeting is being evaluated individually at this point in time,” Johnson said.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz described “non-essential” as gatherings or meetings not requiring time-sensitive action, such as an open house about 2020 construction projects, an adult resource expo at the central fire station and city commission or committee meetings without critical or time-sensitive agenda items. Several have been canceled.

The agenda for the March 24 City Council meeting is being limited to only essential items to allow “critical business to continue, while postponing non-urgent agenda items in order to avoid drawing a large number of citizens for public comment,” Pomeranz said.

The city workforce of about 1,400 people were asked not to attend non-city sponsored large business meetings and gatherings, such as neighborhood meetings, board meetings or conferences, they might normally attend for work.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

In Iowa City, City Manager Geoff Fruin said no changes to how the city conducts its open meetings are imminent but city staff are allowing for the possibility things could change by the next council meeting on March 24.

“We are making contingency plans for that scenario … which would include moving to electronic meetings and soliciting input in some other fashion,” Fruin said. “At this point, we don’t have those plans finalized and don’t know if we would ever implement them.”

Fruin said all city-run facilities are making some changes, such as reducing programming and outreach, but remain open. Most event organizers that use city facilities to host meetings and other gatherings have been preemptively calling them off, Fruin said.

Marion officials said they will keep public spaces available for community use unless otherwise mandated by the state. Routine cleaning at all city buildings has increased.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:14AM | Fri, March 13, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals screening patients and visitors for respiratory ill ...

10:07PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Iowa Hawkeyes' championship hopes, college wrestling's crown jewel event deraile ...

09:31PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Mission Creek Festival 2020 is canceled due to coronoavirus fears

08:08PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

'It was gut-wrenching': The scene in Cedar Rapids as D-III Wrestling Championshi ...

07:33PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Coronavirus may change elections, but will not stop them, Pate says

03:57PM | Thu, March 12, 2020

Des Moines Public School District cancels all classes for at least 17 days in re ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Morelli

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

President Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency

4 school districts cancel all school events over Spring Break in effort to prevent coronavirus spread

Iowa Democrats postpone March 21 county conventions due to coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 13: UIHC screening entrants for coronavirus

NCAA cancels all 2020 winter and spring championships due to coronavirus

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announces new procedures related to COVID-19

Mission Creek Festival 2020 is canceled due to coronoavirus fears

Iowa needs a comprehensive approach to the child-care crisis

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.