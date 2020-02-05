More Iowa caucus results released by state Democratic Party

The Iowa Democratic Party released more results on Wednesday, two days after the Iowa Democratic caucuses.

With 75 percent of precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of less than 2 percentage points in state delegate equivalents.

It was still unclear when 100% of the results would be released.

The party began releasing some of the results on Tuesday, following 24 hours of caucus chaos. Technical problems marred the complicated process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa’s traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar.

It was too early to call a winner based on the initial results from Monday’s caucuses, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were trailing in the tally of State Delegate Equivalents, according to the data released nearly a day after voting concluded.