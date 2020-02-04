On social media, Iowa the butt of the joke after Iowa caucuses mishap

The state of Iowa with particular attention for the Iowa Democratic Party is taking a beating on social media as Americans still don’t know the winner the morning after the highly anticipated Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2020 presidential nominating process.

Some are pointing to glitchy technology related to a new tabulation app and others are blaming sheer incompetence. Either way, Iowa is the butt of the joke this morning.

On Twitter, #IowaCaucusDisaster is trending. The debacle is being compared to the failed Fyre Festival, and even some locally have brought up NewBo Evolve. Sesame Street’s “The Count” is being sought to bring a measure of credibility.

“Iowa caucuses quality control,” one highly shared Tweet by Randall White states with a sloth very slowly processing cards.

Even the beloved Field of Dreams has been brought into the fray with a meme questioning, “Is this hell? No it’s Iowa.”

The New York Post front page today bears the headline, “Duh Moines: Democrats in chaos as Iowa caucuses implodes.”

Television broadcaster Geraldo Rivera tweeted, “Not a conspiracy theorist But: first we had #IowaPoll screwup in which most anticipated survey of voters was canceled due to unreliability. Now #IowaCaucus disaster- Is there a plot to unhinge Dem process or were there disgruntled high-tech pollsters? Or simple incompetence?”

A number of tweets suggest the results will be a sham. Some more earnestly, such as Bernie Sanders supporters believing this is the latest attempt to undermine his candidacy.

“They blocked the Iowa poll. They blocked the Iowa caucuses. We are winning so hard the Democrats are shutting down the damn entire primary process,” Twitter handle Organizers for Bernie posted.

Others are mockingly suggesting 2016 GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush as the winner.

