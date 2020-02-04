IOWA CAUCUS 2020

On social media, Iowa the butt of the joke after Iowa caucuses mishap

/
IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES

10:28AM | Tue, February 04, 2020

On social media, Iowa the butt of the joke after Iowa caucuses mishap

09:37AM | Tue, February 04, 2020

Chatter about Iowa caucus dealmaking gets an early start

08:52AM | Tue, February 04, 2020

Top Iowa Republicans defend caucuses after Democratic miscues

10:48PM | Mon, February 03, 2020

Nearly all at multilingual Iowa caucus site in Cedar Rapids pick Bernie Sanders

10:28PM | Mon, February 03, 2020

Bernie Sanders gets big support from Latino caucusgoers in West Liberty

10:16PM | Mon, February 03, 2020

Citing 'inconsistencies,' Democratic Party delays Iowa caucus results ...
View More IOWA CAUCUS 2020 Articles

The state of Iowa with particular attention for the Iowa Democratic Party is taking a beating on social media as Americans still don’t know the winner the morning after the highly anticipated Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2020 presidential nominating process.

Some are pointing to glitchy technology related to a new tabulation app and others are blaming sheer incompetence. Either way, Iowa is the butt of the joke this morning.

On Twitter, #IowaCaucusDisaster is trending. The debacle is being compared to the failed Fyre Festival, and even some locally have brought up NewBo Evolve. Sesame Street’s “The Count” is being sought to bring a measure of credibility.

“Iowa caucuses quality control,” one highly shared Tweet by Randall White states with a sloth very slowly processing cards.

Even the beloved Field of Dreams has been brought into the fray with a meme questioning, “Is this hell? No it’s Iowa.”

The New York Post front page today bears the headline, “Duh Moines: Democrats in chaos as Iowa caucuses implodes.”

Television broadcaster Geraldo Rivera tweeted, “Not a conspiracy theorist But: first we had #IowaPoll screwup in which most anticipated survey of voters was canceled due to unreliability. Now #IowaCaucus disaster- Is there a plot to unhinge Dem process or were there disgruntled high-tech pollsters? Or simple incompetence?”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A number of tweets suggest the results will be a sham. Some more earnestly, such as Bernie Sanders supporters believing this is the latest attempt to undermine his candidacy.

“They blocked the Iowa poll. They blocked the Iowa caucuses. We are winning so hard the Democrats are shutting down the damn entire primary process,” Twitter handle Organizers for Bernie posted.

Others are mockingly suggesting 2016 GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush as the winner.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES ...

Chatter about Iowa caucus dealmaking gets an early start

Top Iowa Republicans defend caucuses after Democratic miscues

Nearly all at multilingual Iowa caucus site in Cedar Rapids pick Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders gets big support from Latino caucusgoers in West Liberty

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Caucus 2020 results: Democratic caucus and statewide results

Citing 'inconsistencies,' Democratic Party delays Iowa caucus results

Gazette Daily News Podcast, February 4th

Rule mistake makes a caucus mess in Marion

My Caucus: Share your 2020 Iowa Caucus experience

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.