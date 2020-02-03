IOWA CAUCUS 2020

President Trump easily wins Republican support in 2020 Iowa caucuses

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Gazette

President Donald Trump received overwhelming support in the Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday, with the Associated Press and other news outlets declaring him a winner early in the night.

With just over 10 percent of precincts reporting, it was no doubt the president would claim the win.

Trump faced challengers former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.

Visit our Republican Caucus Results page for complete results of Monday night’s GOP caucuses.

DEMOCRATIC RESULTS: Get statewide results, including first and second alignments, on our Democratic Caucus Results page

For more coverage of the Iowa caucuses, check back at TheGazette.com throughout the night and read all our stories on our Iowa Caucus 2020 page.

