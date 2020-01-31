IOWA CAUCUS 2020

See the candidates one last time before the Iowa caucuses on Monday

Presidential hopefuls making final pushes for votes

A flag flies overhead as supporters wait for the arrival of Sen. Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally on the Pedestria
A flag flies overhead as supporters wait for the arrival of Sen. Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally on the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
See the candidates one last time before the Iowa caucuses on Monday

The Gazette

The Iowa caucuses are Monday, and presidential candidates are storming the state for last-minute rallies and gatherings to court caucusgoers for their votes.

Here’s where you can see the candidates (or their surrogates) this weekend in Eastern Iowa. Events are being added and sometimes rescheduled, so the events times and locations may change. Check with campaign websites and social media pages for updated information.

Do you plan to caucus on Monday? The Gazette is seeking feedback from caucusgoers about their experience. Visit TheGazette.com/MyCaucus to fill out a survey after you caucus. The survey will be live on Monday afternoon.

Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS:

• Elizabeth Warren: 12:30 p.m., Kohawk Arena, Coe College, 1220 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Rally with Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Joe Biden: 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, 300 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Doors open at 1 p.m.

• Bernie Sanders: 6 p.m., U.S. Cellular Center, 370 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Concert with Vampire Weekend. No tickets required.

• Pete Buttigieg: 6:30 p.m., Kirkwood Hotel, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Doors open at 6 p.m.

IOWA CITY/NORTH LIBERTY:

• Elizabeth Warren: 3:30 p.m., Iowa City West High School, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City. Rally with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.

Joe Biden: 10:15 a.m., South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty. Doors open at 9:45 a.m.

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS:

• Pete Buttigieg: 10 a.m., National Cattle Congress, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

• Joe Biden: 5:30 p.m., National Cattle Congress, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo. Doors open at 5 p.m.

• Amy Klobuchar: 5:30 p.m., Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St., Cedar Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m.

• Tom Steyer: 6 p.m., Iowa Alliance Teen Center, 815 E. Fourth St., Waterloo.

OTHER EASTERN IOWA STOPS:

• Pete Buttigieg: 11:45 a.m., Oelwein Coliseum, 101 First St. SW, Oelwein. Doors open at 11:15 a.m.

Bill Weld: 3 p.m., Cornell College, 600 First St. SW, Mount Vernon. Event with former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach.

• Pete Buttigieg: 4:30 p.m., Strawberry Hill Elementary, 203 Hamilton St., Anamosa. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS:

• Bernie Sanders: 10:30 a.m., Bernie 2020 Cedar Rapids field office, 3223 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Meet and greet with former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner.

• Amy Klobuchar: 11 a.m., Longbranch Restaurant & Event Center, 90 Twixt Town Road, Cedar Rapids. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

• Tom Steyer: 11:30 a.m.., NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids.

IOWA CITY/CORALVILLE:

• Pete Buttigieg: 10:45 a.m., Northwest Junior High, 1507 Eighth St., Coralville. Doors open at 10:15 a.m.

• Bernie Sanders: 11:30 a.m., Bernie 2020 Iowa City field office, 1745 Boyrum St., Iowa City. Meet and greet with former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner.

• Tom Steyer: 2 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena Conference Room, 1 Elliott Drive, Iowa City.

The Gazette

In Swahili: Tovuti moja ya jumuuiya Cedar Rapids ni yakwanza kutowa tafsiri kwa wasioongea kiingereza

Cedar Rapids caucus site one of first to offer translations for non-English speakers

Countdown to caucuses: Democratic candidates in Iowa use agriculture woes to highlight plans on trade, economy

Live: President Trump rally in Des Moines at 7 p.m.

