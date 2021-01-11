IOWA LEGISLATURE

Anti-mask protest marks opening of 2021 Iowa Legislature

GOP lawmakers won't require Capitol visitors to wear face masks

Brei Johnson speaks as protesters gather in the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice their opposition to mask mandates, Monday,
Brei Johnson speaks as protesters gather in the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice their opposition to mask mandates, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DES MOINES — Lawmakers returning Monday to the Iowa Capitol to perform their work for this year’s legislative session were greeted by hundreds of anti-mask protesters.

Few if any of the protesters were wearing face coverings as they packed the Capitol’s rotunda and then filtered into the Senate and House chamber galleries.

They were protesting mask-wearing rules and other public health measures designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa’s current public health orders require people to wear masks in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes.

But those orders do not apply to the Iowa Capitol, where lawmakers created their own rules of operation.

Republican leaders, who control the Legislature, decided against requiring visitors to the Capitol to wear masks.

More than 4,000 Iowans and more than 374,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to state and federal data. The pandemic has claimed nearly 2 million lives around the world.

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers have been falling since a dramatic spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in November and December.

Infectious disease and public health experts are in near-unanimous agreement that maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and wearing face coverings help slow the spread of the virus.

The first day of the session was typically ceremonial, with legislative leaders giving opening-day remarks.

This story will be updated.

