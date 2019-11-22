BREAKING NEWS

Iowa appeals former Gov. Branstad verdict that concluded there was discrimination and retaliation against a gay state commissioner

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China, testifies June 14 in a Polk County courtoom. He is named in a lawsuit brought by a former state employee who asserts that Branstand wanted him out because the employee is gay. (Pool photo from the Des Moines Register)
Associated Press

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court a jury verdict that concluded former Gov. Terry Branstad discriminated against a former state commissioner because the official is gay.

A jury in July awarded $1.5 million to former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey, finding he was the victim of discrimination and retaliation when Branstad tried to force him to quit in 2011 and then cut his pay.

Jurors found against Branstad, one of his staff members and the state. Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China, returned to testify in the trial.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said Friday that Reynolds made the decision after consulting with attorneys.

“We believe the state’s arguments are strong and will succeed on appeal. Additional legal costs will be minimal and winning the appeal will save taxpayers millions of dollars,” he said in a statement.

Branstad attorneys have argued the verdicts weren’t supported by substantial evidence and conflict with state law.

Godfrey’s attorney, Roxanne Conlin, says appealing is “deeply dumb” because the best outcome for the state is if the state Supreme Court orders a new trial.

