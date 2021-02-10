Iowa ad calls on Miller-Meeks to support COVID relief package

A new ad campaign led by the progressive group Tax March calls out U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, for her opposition to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

Miller-Meeks last week voted against a budget resolution that could clear the way for Biden’s coronavirus relief package.

Miller-Meeks, in a statement following her vote, criticized Democrats for pushing forward “partisan issues such as a national $15/hour minimum wage, which would kill thousands of jobs across the country and in southeastern Iowa, and bailouts for state governments, such as Illinois, who have mismanaged their budgets,” rather than working in a bipartisan manner to address the pandemic and “deliver real, targeted relief for our constituents.”

The new ad, which will air in southeast Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, is part of a multistate campaign aimed at pressuring members of Congress to back Biden’s plan.

The #ReliefNOW campaign calls for “full, fast and fair relief” to help struggling Iowans pay rent and medical and utility bills, and feed their families. Tax March, in a news release, argues Miller-Meeks “is leaving Iowa families who need massive economic relief high and dry,” while standing firm in her commitment to protecting the Trump tax cuts for billionaires and corporations.

Supporters of the Iowa ad campaign include Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO; Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans; Indivisible-Iowa; Progress Iowa; Americans for Democratic Action-Iowa; Iowa Citizen Action Network; Tax March Iowa; Iowa Main Street Alliance; and Lower Drug Prices Now Iowa.