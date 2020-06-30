Iowa judge temporarily blocks 24-hour wait for women seeking abortions

IOWA CITY — A judge, a day before a 24-hour waiting period for any Iowa woman seeking an abortion goes into effect, ruled Tuesday to temporarily block it, as pro-abortion rights advocates asked.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner said Planned Parenthood of the Heartland have appropriate “third-party standing” — legal rights — to pursue this claim on behalf of their patients. They also have established a “likelihood of success” on their claim that the abortion amendment was passed in violation of the single subject rule — meaning it wasn’t relevant to the rest of House File 594.

The underlying bill regarded “withdrawal of a life-sustaining procedure from a minor child.”

Turner, in the ruling, said the amendment was passed under “highly unusual circumstances, including the speed at which the amendment passed.”

“Abortion is, under any analysis, a polarizing and highly controversial topic, yet the amendment was passed with limited to no debate, and without Iowans being given a chance to respond to the amendment,” Turner said.

The state acknowledged during a phone conference hearing Tuesday in Johnson County District Court that most people would have been asleep by its passage, Turner pointed out. The title of the bill at 8:17 p.m. June 13 didn’t include the word “abortion.” The title of bill later changed but there was some evidence in the “limited record” that ultimately may support a “finding of logrolling” because the amendment was attached to a “non-controversial” bill. It was clearly different from this amendment, which will make women wait 24 hours before having an abortion.

Turner said the state argued that the court shouldn’t rely on the single subject rule to “embarrass legislation or hamper the Iowa Legislature.” According to the affidavits in the case, a representative and Speaker of the House Patrick Grassley both admitted the amendment wasn’t germane to the underlying bill.

It would be difficult to embarrass legislation or hamper the legislature by finding that petitioners will succeed on the merits of the issue regarding “germaneness,” when the speaker apparently said it wasn’t germane, Turner added.

Even if Planned Parenthood isn’t ultimately successful in the single subject rule argument, they have established an “invasion or threatened invasion of a right,” on which they could succeed, Turner said.

The court is bound by Iowa precedent law that was decided in 2018, when the Iowa Supreme Court said a 72-hour waiting period was unconstitutional, he noted. Many of the same, identical issues were raised and litigated.

The Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 specifically recognized abortion as a fundamental right, and applied strict scrutiny to review of the act at issue, Turner said.

Planned Parenthood will likely be able to show substantially the same burden of harm to patients subject to a 24-hour waiting period, as they did with the 72-hour waiting period, Turner said. This could be particularly true now in light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, considering the requirement of making multiple trips to an abortion provider.

The court also concluded that the time sensitive nature of abortion procedures supports that patients could face substantial injury if a temporary injunctive relief isn’t granted. In cases where a patient is at or near 22 weeks of pregnancy, the patient could be deprived of her “fundamental right” to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood also offered evidence of the psychological and physical harm that can result to a patient who is deprived of this right, including that an abortion may become less safe because of the progression of the pregnancy; that a woman could face increased travel distances, costs and stress; and that a “vulnerable” population may suffer, Turner stated.

The final factor necessary for the court to grant the injunction is that petitioners have no other adequate legal remedy if the amendment is permitted to take effect Wednesday, and they will be delayed or in some cases, entirely deprived of this “fundamental right” under the constitution, Turner said.

While this action is pending, the state is temporarily prohibited from enforcing the requirement of the 24-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion, Turner added.

Turner also ordered a $500 bond to cover the costs, including attorney fees, as requested by the state.

