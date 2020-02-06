Inside the Iowa caucus chaos: prank calls and snail mail

DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats are concerned the failure for days to declare a winner in the presidential caucuses will jeopardize the state’s first-in-the-nation status. Absolutely nothing that happened Thursday could assuage those fears.

The winner of Monday night’s caucuses still remained in doubt, though Sen. Bernie Sanders declared he was winner of the popular vote.

An analysis by the New York Times discovered errors made in recording the results in more than 100 precincts.

State party officials confirmed supporters of President Donald Trump prank-called the party headquarters Monday night, contributing to the overwhelmed phone lines that local caucus volunteers were trying to use to call in results.

And the head of the national Democratic Party called for a re-canvass, even though by caucus rules he does not have the authority.

As of late Thursday, the Iowa Democratic Party had reported about 97 percent of precincts’ results. Fifty-four of the 1,765 precincts remained unreported.

One reason for delay is that some precinct leaders, unable to connect with the state party Monday night, gave up and dropped their precinct’s results in the mail.

The state party said Thursday it had retrieved the results from 53 of the 54 remaining precincts, and the final precinct’s results were “in transit.”

The race remained very close, with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading Sanders by less than two-tenths of one percentage point.

Buttigieg had earned 26.23 percent of state delegate equivalents and Sanders 26.06 percent. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was next at 18.2 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.8, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 12.2.

Sanders was ahead in the vote count, not the state delegate equivalent counts, which led him to declare victory.

“While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucus-goers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results,” state party Chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible.”

The New York Times performed a review of the caucus results reported thus far, and found results from more than 100 precincts were “internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses,” it reported Thursday.

Inconsistencies included vote tallies that did not add up, precincts showing the wrong number of delegates for certain candidates and mismatches between what the precincts and state party reported.

The Times said it notified state party officials of errors it found, but some remained unchanged Thursday.

National party Chairman Tom Perez made a public request for the state party to conduct a re-canvass of the results.

“Enough is enough,” he tweeted. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a re-canvass.”

But caucuses are a state party function, so Perez has no authority.

In his statement, Price said the state party will conduct a re-canvass if, per the rules, one of the presidential campaigns requests one.

“Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a re-canvass, the IDP is prepared. In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns,” Price said. “This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic caucus, and we are committed to ensuring the results accurately reflect the preference of Iowans.”

State party officials also confirmed reports that help explain why their phone lines were so busy Monday night: The number to call the state party hotline was posted online, and state officials were flooded by calls from people asking for caucus results and from Trump supporters.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the news, said state central committee member Ken Sagar told Iowa Democrats on a conference call he was among those answering the hotline and some people called in to expressed support for Trump. (Bloomberg News is owned by Michael Bloomberg, a Democratic candidate for president who chose not to campaign in Iowa.)

“On Caucus Day, the Iowa Democratic Party experienced an unusually high volume of inbound phone calls to its Caucus hotline, including supporters of President Trump. The unexplained, and at times hostile, calls contributed to the delay in the Iowa Democratic Party’s collection of results, but in no way affected the integrity of information gathered or the accuracy of data sets reported,” state party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said in a statement.

The party said it had 45 phones taking calls on the night of the caucuses, and blocked the numbers of repeat callers.