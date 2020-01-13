ImOn could pay $1 million over 10 years for naming rights of the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena

CEDAR RAPIDS — ImOn Communications would pay the city of Cedar Rapids more than $1 million over 10 years for exclusive naming rights of the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena under a deal announced on Monday.

Under the agreement, the Cedar Rapids-based telecommunications company would have the right to name, advertise and promote the Ice Arena, which is home to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hockey club, along with public skating, lessons, figure skating, youth and adult hockey, speed skating, private events and other activities.

Additionally, ImOn, would have the exclusive right as “official internet, phone and cable TV provider” of the Ice Arena, according to Cedar Rapids City Council documents. The arena serves about 200,000 patrons per year.

Cedar Rapids City Council is expected to sign off on the deal, which is scheduled to come before them as a resolution on the consent agenda, during the panel’s regular meeting at noon, Tuesday at City Hall, 101 First St. SE.

The consent agenda is reserved for routine and non-controversial items adopted without discussion under a single vote.

Through the deal, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1, ImOn would pay the city an annual fee of $100,000 per year for the first five years, and a total value of $575,000 for years six through 10.

The 20-year old Ice Arena has struggled financially.

Cedar Rapids last year budgeted $430,000 for the ice arena through hotel motel tax revenue. This includes $250,000 for equipment through the city’s capital improvement budget, $123,659 for operations, and $56,341 for operations losses. The arena had been experiencing a $200,000 annual shortfall.

Officials from the city and VenuWorks, which manages the arena, have been looking to reduce costs and boost revenue. Last summer, the city invested $35,000 to launch a new virtual reality arcade officials projected could generate $50,000 to $65,000 a year.

Naming rights for the city-owned 6,000 seat U.S. Cellular Center was awarded in 2012 for $3.8 million over 10 years.

Coralville’s community development corporation last year signed a 10-year naming rights pact for Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom, a 6,000 seat arena in Iowa River Landing District. Taxpayers never learned the financial details despite that the new arena was publicly funded at the state and local level because the agreement was between Mediacom and ArenaCo, the nonprofit created by the city in 2018 to manage the arena.

