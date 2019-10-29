New hotel planned for Marion's Squaw Creek Crossing

MARION — Developers of a new hotel in Squaw Creek Crossing in Marion hope to attract business travelers and leisure travelers to the Holiday Inn Express, with a tentative opening date in February 2021.

The Marion City Council approved site plans for a 93-room Holiday Inn Express in Squaw Creek Crossing earlier this month. The primary developer is Hart Family Hotels out of Spencer.

Squaw Creek Development has been marketed as a large-scale, mixed-use development, situated on 20 acres of land on the northeast corner of Hwy. 13 and Hwy 151.

This past summer, Prospect Meadows, a development of baseball fields, opened at County Home Road and Highway 13. Two more quadrants — or sets of four fields — are planed for 2023.

The facility at County Home Road and Hwy 13 will cater to local leagues and weekend tournaments. The primary tenant of the facility is Perfect Game USA, a Cedar Rapids-based baseball scouting company, which has committed to bringing in 1,000 teams a year for the next 14 years.

A study conducted by Consultants Hospitality Marketers International in 2015 showed Marion needed a 100-room hotel that catered to business and leisure travelers. The study was commissioned by the City of Marion for $16,500.

Dave Hockett, principal planner with the City of Marion, said with Prospect Meadows and other development planned for Squaw Creek Crossing, it’s “just the perfect storm” to add another hotel.

“A lot of folks are finally realizing Marion is on the map,” he said.

The city council initially approved a Country Inn and Suites last year, but changed direction when Hart Family Hotels felt they could get the city a “better brand,” said Troy Hart, with Hart Family Hotels.

Hart said Holiday Inn Express is one of the largest brand of hotels in the U.S., and does well during the week with business travelers and has the trust of families for weekend activities.

With only three hotels within Marion city limits, Hart said a lot of people with business in Marion end up staying in Cedar Rapids.

“We feel like many of those customers would prefer to be in Marion, and we’re going to offer that opportunity to them,” he said.

The hotel will be built in the Squaw Creek Development, east of Kwik Star off Hwy 13 and Hwy 151. The price of a stay will range from $95 to $165. The hotel will create 25 jobs in management, maintenance and housekeeping.

Hart said they expect to break ground in April 2020, and will be open in February 2021.

Hart Family Hotels is investing $3 million and borrowing the rest from the bank.

They are inviting local investors with a $50,000 minimum investment.

Hart said hotel real estate investment is for everyone with $50,000 and a long-term vision.

The first three years are the hardest, he said, with a lot of travelers used to staying in a hotel in Cedar Rapids.

“We have to do a good job marketing and making sure people are aware there are options in Marion,” Hart said.

Prospect Meadows is going to add a lot of demand for hotel rooms, said Mike Esker, Squaw Creek Crossing development partner.

“It’s a good fit with Prospect Meadows, open now, and will accommodate the anticipated numbers coming in,” he said.

Earlier this year, a Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade, managed by Lion Development Group, was approved to move in to Squaw Creek Crossing. The restaurant will be 7,600 square feet with seating for 234 people located at 6053 Carlson Way.

The FunZone Arcade will have a 1,500 square foot game room and arcade systems.

The restaurant is expected to open in spring 2020, and will create up to 90 jobs.

Dupaco Community Credit Union also opened its first branch in Marion in the Squaw Creek Development at 5970 Carlson Way last year.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com