IOWA LEGISLATURE

Here's what alive and dead at the Iowa Legislature

The ornamental decorations of the Iowa Capitol dome are seen from outside in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (And
The ornamental decorations of the Iowa Capitol dome are seen from outside in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

09:35PM | Thu, March 04, 2021

Here's what alive and dead at the Iowa Legislature

07:28PM | Thu, March 04, 2021

Most of Iowa GOP agenda clears first legislative hurdle

08:09PM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Iowa lawmakers push to beat first deadline

05:04PM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Iowa lawmakers say no state income tax on federal jobless benefits

View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

Here’s how some issues have fared so far this session in the Iowa Legislature:

ALIVE

• Boost next fiscal year’s state K-12 education funding by $36.5 million (SF269)

• Require K-12 schools offer in-person classroom instruction option (SF160)

• Provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to private-school families (SF159)

• Enact permit-less “constitutional carry” gun laws (HSB254/SF535)

• Allow student-athletes to profit from use of their name/image/likeness (SF245)

• Prohibit/remove most automated traffic enforcement cameras (SF516)

• Ban hand-held electronic devices while driving (SF330/HF392)

• Halt high-tech state incentives over social-media censorship (SF402/HF633)

• Amend Iowa Constitution to say there is no right to abortion (SJR2)

• Cut off state funds for cities and counties that “defund” police (SF479)

• Bar employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of employees (SF193)

• Governor’s ethanol expansion proposal (SF481/HSB185

• Expand broadband grant program (SF390)

• Governor’s plan to expand affordable housing options (SSB1142/HF178)

• Amend Iowa Constitution with gun rights statement (SJR7)

• Revamp early-voting/absentee-balloting election laws (SF413)

• Exempt business PPP loans/federal jobless benefits from state taxation (SF364)

• Bar employers from noncompete agreements with low-wage employees (SF496)

• Establish daylight saving time as the eventual official time in Iowa (SF335)

• End new faculty tenure at regent universities (HF490/SF41)

• Create crime for defrauding employment drug/alcohol test with synthetic urine (SF329/HSB22)

• Phase out state tax gambling casinos pay on marketing promotions (SF169)

• Allow parental request for child to repeat grade over COVID-19 progress concerns (SF90)

• Legalize esports wagering (HSB200)

• Create sexual assault forensic examiner program (HF603/SSB1154)

• Eliminate statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of minors (SSB1017)

• Create offense for slower drivers who “camp” in divided highway left lane (HF494)

• Allocate state money to K-12 schools to offset cost of COVID-19 in-person learning (HF439)

• Place four-year limit on term of Iowa Veterans Home commandant (SSB1097)

• Give utilities authority to trim trees interfering with power lines (HSB149)

• Toughen criminal penalties for drivers causing death/injury due to excessive speed (HSB5)

• Require health professionals report vaccinations/immunizations to state registry (HF547)

• Bar loaded firearm when operating electric scooter (HF738)

• End requiring adult women have spousal approval to have hysterectomy (HF684)

• Create assault crime for pointing laser to temporarily blind another person (HF198)

• Grant liability immunity for commercial property that owners offer for wintertime recreational use (HF273)

• Restore voting rights for felons who discharged sentence (HSB231)

• Allow licensed cosmetologists/barbers to work at wedding venues (HSB215)

A• mend Iowa Constitution guaranteeing right to hunt/fish/enjoy resources (HJR8)

• Cap medical malpractice/trucking mishap awards at $1 million (SF537/SF1225)

• Create crime for assisted reproduction fraud (SF529)

• Reduce penalty for first offense marijuana possession conviction (SF533)

• Appropriate $250,000 for Iowa Reading Research Center (HF734)

• Allow more frequent veterans card game tournaments (SF510)

• Create task force focused on human trafficking (SF521)

• Enact “back the blue” police protections/enhanced crime penalties (SF534)

• Change law on confidential law enforcement reports (SF395)

• Create public safety equipment fund (HF708/SF489)

• Establish new remote worker grant fund/program (SF491)

• Require in-person regent university graduation ceremonies (HSB246)

• Amend constitution to clarify lieutenant governor line of succession (SSB1211)

• Create crime for failing to assist someone in imminent danger of death (SF243)

• Allow smoking at Iowa Veterans Home under certain circumstances (SF257)

• Bar interference with transportation of agricultural animals (HF655/SF421)

• Allow school surtax/property tax levy for resource office expenses (SF258)

• Appropriate $21 million to finance Workday contract (SF284)

• Create civil remedy when sexually explicit images disclosed without consent (SF324/HSB31)

• Crack down on businesses selling glass/metal pipes used to smoke meth (SF363)

• Allow grocery stores to opt out of bottle-deposit law (SF470)

• Instruct Iowa DOT to install adult changing stations in highway rest stops (HF492)

• Make multiple traffic changes/shield police liability in vehicle pursuits (SF72)

• Create Department of Human Services asset/identity verification system for public assistance (SF389)

• Expand child care opportunities for Iowa families (HF1/3/6/multiple bills)

• Create “safe and sound” public safety program in schools (HF585)

• Bar employers from knowingly hiring “unauthorized aliens” (SF339)

• Establish liability immunity for agricultural tourism (SF356)

• Offer phased-in tax rebates for people who move/work/live in Iowa (SF490)

• Pare back state board appointees/commissioners subject to Senate confirmation (SF423)

• Repeal Iowa’s inheritance tax law effective July 1 (SSB1026)

• Designate making/selling firearms/ammunition a lawful activity not unreasonably dangerous (HSB116)

• Create state public safety cold case investigation unit (HF63/SF151)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Halt privileges to hunt/fish/camp for up to a year for Iowans convicted of littering (SF465)

• Require amusement ride attendants be at least 16 (SF114/HF558)

• Require regent universities to hire a public policy events director (HF2185)

• Implement process for collecting/tracking of sexual abuse evidence collection kits (HF426/SF751)

• Create transparency in prescription drug pricing (HF526)

• Phase out 2013 multi-residential property tax classification (HSB93)

• Grant liability immunity for veterinarians aiding authorities in a civil/criminal case (HF746)

• Require insurance companies to cover telehealth mental health services (HF89)

• Make over-the-counter birth control available at pharmacies for adult women (HSB121)

• Add new method for creating charter schools (HSB242)

• Clarify deceptive/unfair rental car practices (HF730)

• Allow landlords to pay delinquent water bills with security deposit (HF749)

DEAD

• Reinstate limited death penalty for kidnapping/raping/murdering a minor (SSB1004)

• Gradually increase state hourly minimum wage to $15 by July 2025 (HF122)

• Eliminate Iowa income tax/raise state sales tax to 11 percent (SF149)

• Repeal 2017 changes/restore previous public employees’ collective bargaining law (HF179/SF141)

• Establish a COVID-19 oversight panel to track government expenditures (HF689)

• Provide “religious freedom” protections for businesses (SF436)

• Allow parents to opt students in grades 1-6 out of gender identity instruction (SF167)

• Create alternatives to abortion program to promote childbirth/pregnancy services (HF515)

• Appropriate $20 million to establish drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics (HF688)

• Repeal declaration that English is the official language of Iowa (HF72/SF152)

• Prohibit sale/transfer of semi-automatic assault weapons (HF131)

• Establish campaign contribution limits for statewide/legislative candidates (HF67)

• Create legislative oversight of Supreme Court decisions invalidating a law (HF109)

• Repeal bottle law with six months to recoup nickel deposits (HF156)

• Eliminate casino gaming-floor smoking exemption under Iowa Clear Indoor Air Act (HF530/SF280)

• Bar construction/expansion of a confinement animal feeding operation structure (SF282)

• Require motorcycle/moped operators under age 18 to wear helmets (SF210)

• Allow cities/counties to ban/limit fireworks sale for public safety (SF99)

• Require school athletes to compete based on biological sex (HF184/HF334)

• Bar law enforcement racial profiling (HF130/356)

• Allow licensed dealers to sell motor vehicles on Sunday (HF296) • Limit authority of colleges/universities to mandate facial coverings (HSB162)

• Add emergency preparedness supplies to sales tax holiday (HF680/SSB1240)

• Create three-year, $200 million pandemic recovery grant program for schools (HF659)

• Appropriate $50 million for state eviction/foreclosure prevention program (HF657)

• Ban sale of “E-zero” non-blended regular gasoline in Iowa (HF629)

• Repeal Iowa’s teacher compensation/leadership/career path program (HF628)

• Require employers provide appropriate meal/rest periods (HF20)

• Establish an open season for hunting black bears (HF22)

• Set three classes of firearms violence protective orders (HF24)

• Create income tax checkoff for qualifying Iowa zoos (HF35)

• Establish school safety hotline/website (HF42)

• Require peace officers/tribal law enforcement to use/wear body cameras (HF43)

• Bar weapons in sate Capitol building/on Capitol grounds (HF126)

• Decriminalize marijuana possession offense to $25 civil fine (HF163)

• Limit refundable research activities tax credit paid to Iowa corporations (SF28)

• Exempt diapers and women’s menstrual products from state sales tax (SF36/SF213)

• Ban sale/use of pesticides in neonicotinoid class (SF52)

• Bar school activities during presidential precinct caucuses (SF59)

• Prohibit manufacture/possession of multi-burst trigger activators (HF127)

• Ban sale/use/application of pesticide dicamba (SF66)

• Protect rabbits from mistreatment like other farm livestock (SF85)

• Provide free on-street city parking to wounded/disabled/Purple Heart veterans (SF56)

• Include cursive writing school curriculum so students proficient by third grade (SF89)

• Ban sale/possession of large capacity ammunition feeding devices (HF129)

• Impose $2 yearly vehicle registration surcharge to help fund Iowa State Patrol (SF101)

• Require state license for pool/billiards tourneys with more than 64 players (SF247)

• Require emergency retail employee bathroom access for eligible conditions (SF250)

• Ban single-use plastic straws/deposit for single-use plastic bags/containers (HF320)

• Earmark SAFE school infrastructure money to finance vacant school building demolition (SSB1182)

• Block internet-connected pornography/create adult entertainment fee (HF288)

• Add gender identity to Iowa’s hate crimes law (HF614)

• Create multistate compact to phaseout “corporate giveaways” (HF598)

• Test schools/child care facilities for lead (HF594)

• Allow nursing home visitors even in health emergency (HF571)

• Require minority impact statement for state budget bills (HF478)

• Bar discrimination based on individual’s hair texture/style (HF471)

• Create private investigation state income tax credit (HF463)

• Exempt bathroom access policies from civil rights practices deemed unfair (HF405)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week March 22-25!

Career week is a week-long virtual event built for job seekers to come as they are and explore career opportunities in-depth, review area trends and get inspired. Industry and skill experts, featured employers and contest incentives will be part of this unique career exploration experience.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
HER Women of Achievement - Call For Nominations

Do you know someone who should be celebrated for her work, ideas, impact on our community? Nominate her for Women of Achievement!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now

• Bar food service places from offering single-use plates/bags/containers/straws unless required (HF320)

• Exempt homemade food for sale from state regulation (HF319)

• Allow Legislature to meet at location other than Capitol in emergency (HF276)

• Prohibit using 3D printer to manufacture firearms (HF253)

• Create extreme-risk protection order against person with a firearm (HF252)

• Prohibit required child immunizations to attend school (HF247)

• Remove gender identity as protected class under Iowa Civil Rights Act (HF272)

• Legalize psychedelic mushrooms for medical use (HF459)

• Change medical cannabidiol program to aid manufacturers/dispensaries (SSB1177)

• Require transgender students use bathroom corresponding to sex on their birth certificate (SF224)

• Set state mitigation standards for COVID-19/other infectious diseases (HF703) • Conduct 10-year comprehensive review of Iowa Code (HF704)

• Review/divest/bar public investments linked to Chinese military/government services (SF499)

• Bar employers from reviewing credit information about employees (HF732)

• Establish experiential learning competitive grant program (SF518)

•Create grants for digitization of county records (SSB1239)

• Bar candidate/committee to send advocacy text if prior permission not given (HF208)

• Reduce state funding for schools whose teachers use anti-slavery “1619 Project” materials (HF222)

• Establish pandemic response review committee (SF519)

IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

09:35PM | Thu, March 04, 2021

Here's what alive and dead at the Iowa Legislature

07:28PM | Thu, March 04, 2021

Most of Iowa GOP agenda clears first legislative hurdle

08:09PM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Iowa lawmakers push to beat first deadline
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles
Boshart

The Gazette

All articles by Rod

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Most of Iowa GOP agenda clears first legislative hurdle

Iowa lawmakers push to beat first deadline

Iowa lawmakers say no state income tax on federal jobless benefits

Iowa lawmakers push ahead on easing gun restrictions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa fraternities investigated for hazing, hosting a llama gathering

Bill would permit Iowans to discriminate. That's a big deal

Iowa City schools implementing nonbinary, LGBTQ health curriculum

Eastern Iowa Health Center scheduling coronavirus vaccines for older Iowans

Council Bluffs Girl Scout troop for kids without homes sells nearly 20,000 boxes of cookies

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.