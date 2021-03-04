Here's what alive and dead at the Iowa Legislature

Here’s how some issues have fared so far this session in the Iowa Legislature:

ALIVE

• Boost next fiscal year’s state K-12 education funding by $36.5 million (SF269)

• Require K-12 schools offer in-person classroom instruction option (SF160)

• Provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to private-school families (SF159)

• Enact permit-less “constitutional carry” gun laws (HSB254/SF535)

• Allow student-athletes to profit from use of their name/image/likeness (SF245)

• Prohibit/remove most automated traffic enforcement cameras (SF516)

• Ban hand-held electronic devices while driving (SF330/HF392)

• Halt high-tech state incentives over social-media censorship (SF402/HF633)

• Amend Iowa Constitution to say there is no right to abortion (SJR2)

• Cut off state funds for cities and counties that “defund” police (SF479)

• Bar employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of employees (SF193)

• Governor’s ethanol expansion proposal (SF481/HSB185

• Expand broadband grant program (SF390)

• Governor’s plan to expand affordable housing options (SSB1142/HF178)

• Amend Iowa Constitution with gun rights statement (SJR7)

• Revamp early-voting/absentee-balloting election laws (SF413)

• Exempt business PPP loans/federal jobless benefits from state taxation (SF364)

• Bar employers from noncompete agreements with low-wage employees (SF496)

• Establish daylight saving time as the eventual official time in Iowa (SF335)

• End new faculty tenure at regent universities (HF490/SF41)

• Create crime for defrauding employment drug/alcohol test with synthetic urine (SF329/HSB22)

• Phase out state tax gambling casinos pay on marketing promotions (SF169)

• Allow parental request for child to repeat grade over COVID-19 progress concerns (SF90)

• Legalize esports wagering (HSB200)

• Create sexual assault forensic examiner program (HF603/SSB1154)

• Eliminate statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of minors (SSB1017)

• Create offense for slower drivers who “camp” in divided highway left lane (HF494)

• Allocate state money to K-12 schools to offset cost of COVID-19 in-person learning (HF439)

• Place four-year limit on term of Iowa Veterans Home commandant (SSB1097)

• Give utilities authority to trim trees interfering with power lines (HSB149)

• Toughen criminal penalties for drivers causing death/injury due to excessive speed (HSB5)

• Require health professionals report vaccinations/immunizations to state registry (HF547)

• Bar loaded firearm when operating electric scooter (HF738)

• End requiring adult women have spousal approval to have hysterectomy (HF684)

• Create assault crime for pointing laser to temporarily blind another person (HF198)

• Grant liability immunity for commercial property that owners offer for wintertime recreational use (HF273)

• Restore voting rights for felons who discharged sentence (HSB231)

• Allow licensed cosmetologists/barbers to work at wedding venues (HSB215)

A• mend Iowa Constitution guaranteeing right to hunt/fish/enjoy resources (HJR8)

• Cap medical malpractice/trucking mishap awards at $1 million (SF537/SF1225)

• Create crime for assisted reproduction fraud (SF529)

• Reduce penalty for first offense marijuana possession conviction (SF533)

• Appropriate $250,000 for Iowa Reading Research Center (HF734)

• Allow more frequent veterans card game tournaments (SF510)

• Create task force focused on human trafficking (SF521)

• Enact “back the blue” police protections/enhanced crime penalties (SF534)

• Change law on confidential law enforcement reports (SF395)

• Create public safety equipment fund (HF708/SF489)

• Establish new remote worker grant fund/program (SF491)

• Require in-person regent university graduation ceremonies (HSB246)

• Amend constitution to clarify lieutenant governor line of succession (SSB1211)

• Create crime for failing to assist someone in imminent danger of death (SF243)

• Allow smoking at Iowa Veterans Home under certain circumstances (SF257)

• Bar interference with transportation of agricultural animals (HF655/SF421)

• Allow school surtax/property tax levy for resource office expenses (SF258)

• Appropriate $21 million to finance Workday contract (SF284)

• Create civil remedy when sexually explicit images disclosed without consent (SF324/HSB31)

• Crack down on businesses selling glass/metal pipes used to smoke meth (SF363)

• Allow grocery stores to opt out of bottle-deposit law (SF470)

• Instruct Iowa DOT to install adult changing stations in highway rest stops (HF492)

• Make multiple traffic changes/shield police liability in vehicle pursuits (SF72)

• Create Department of Human Services asset/identity verification system for public assistance (SF389)

• Expand child care opportunities for Iowa families (HF1/3/6/multiple bills)

• Create “safe and sound” public safety program in schools (HF585)

• Bar employers from knowingly hiring “unauthorized aliens” (SF339)

• Establish liability immunity for agricultural tourism (SF356)

• Offer phased-in tax rebates for people who move/work/live in Iowa (SF490)

• Pare back state board appointees/commissioners subject to Senate confirmation (SF423)

• Repeal Iowa’s inheritance tax law effective July 1 (SSB1026)

• Designate making/selling firearms/ammunition a lawful activity not unreasonably dangerous (HSB116)

• Create state public safety cold case investigation unit (HF63/SF151)

• Halt privileges to hunt/fish/camp for up to a year for Iowans convicted of littering (SF465)

• Require amusement ride attendants be at least 16 (SF114/HF558)

• Require regent universities to hire a public policy events director (HF2185)

• Implement process for collecting/tracking of sexual abuse evidence collection kits (HF426/SF751)

• Create transparency in prescription drug pricing (HF526)

• Phase out 2013 multi-residential property tax classification (HSB93)

• Grant liability immunity for veterinarians aiding authorities in a civil/criminal case (HF746)

• Require insurance companies to cover telehealth mental health services (HF89)

• Make over-the-counter birth control available at pharmacies for adult women (HSB121)

• Add new method for creating charter schools (HSB242)

• Clarify deceptive/unfair rental car practices (HF730)

• Allow landlords to pay delinquent water bills with security deposit (HF749)

DEAD

• Reinstate limited death penalty for kidnapping/raping/murdering a minor (SSB1004)

• Gradually increase state hourly minimum wage to $15 by July 2025 (HF122)

• Eliminate Iowa income tax/raise state sales tax to 11 percent (SF149)

• Repeal 2017 changes/restore previous public employees’ collective bargaining law (HF179/SF141)

• Establish a COVID-19 oversight panel to track government expenditures (HF689)

• Provide “religious freedom” protections for businesses (SF436)

• Allow parents to opt students in grades 1-6 out of gender identity instruction (SF167)

• Create alternatives to abortion program to promote childbirth/pregnancy services (HF515)

• Appropriate $20 million to establish drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics (HF688)

• Repeal declaration that English is the official language of Iowa (HF72/SF152)

• Prohibit sale/transfer of semi-automatic assault weapons (HF131)

• Establish campaign contribution limits for statewide/legislative candidates (HF67)

• Create legislative oversight of Supreme Court decisions invalidating a law (HF109)

• Repeal bottle law with six months to recoup nickel deposits (HF156)

• Eliminate casino gaming-floor smoking exemption under Iowa Clear Indoor Air Act (HF530/SF280)

• Bar construction/expansion of a confinement animal feeding operation structure (SF282)

• Require motorcycle/moped operators under age 18 to wear helmets (SF210)

• Allow cities/counties to ban/limit fireworks sale for public safety (SF99)

• Require school athletes to compete based on biological sex (HF184/HF334)

• Bar law enforcement racial profiling (HF130/356)

• Allow licensed dealers to sell motor vehicles on Sunday (HF296) • Limit authority of colleges/universities to mandate facial coverings (HSB162)

• Add emergency preparedness supplies to sales tax holiday (HF680/SSB1240)

• Create three-year, $200 million pandemic recovery grant program for schools (HF659)

• Appropriate $50 million for state eviction/foreclosure prevention program (HF657)

• Ban sale of “E-zero” non-blended regular gasoline in Iowa (HF629)

• Repeal Iowa’s teacher compensation/leadership/career path program (HF628)

• Require employers provide appropriate meal/rest periods (HF20)

• Establish an open season for hunting black bears (HF22)

• Set three classes of firearms violence protective orders (HF24)

• Create income tax checkoff for qualifying Iowa zoos (HF35)

• Establish school safety hotline/website (HF42)

• Require peace officers/tribal law enforcement to use/wear body cameras (HF43)

• Bar weapons in sate Capitol building/on Capitol grounds (HF126)

• Decriminalize marijuana possession offense to $25 civil fine (HF163)

• Limit refundable research activities tax credit paid to Iowa corporations (SF28)

• Exempt diapers and women’s menstrual products from state sales tax (SF36/SF213)

• Ban sale/use of pesticides in neonicotinoid class (SF52)

• Bar school activities during presidential precinct caucuses (SF59)

• Prohibit manufacture/possession of multi-burst trigger activators (HF127)

• Ban sale/use/application of pesticide dicamba (SF66)

• Protect rabbits from mistreatment like other farm livestock (SF85)

• Provide free on-street city parking to wounded/disabled/Purple Heart veterans (SF56)

• Include cursive writing school curriculum so students proficient by third grade (SF89)

• Ban sale/possession of large capacity ammunition feeding devices (HF129)

• Impose $2 yearly vehicle registration surcharge to help fund Iowa State Patrol (SF101)

• Require state license for pool/billiards tourneys with more than 64 players (SF247)

• Require emergency retail employee bathroom access for eligible conditions (SF250)

• Ban single-use plastic straws/deposit for single-use plastic bags/containers (HF320)

• Earmark SAFE school infrastructure money to finance vacant school building demolition (SSB1182)

• Block internet-connected pornography/create adult entertainment fee (HF288)

• Add gender identity to Iowa’s hate crimes law (HF614)

• Create multistate compact to phaseout “corporate giveaways” (HF598)

• Test schools/child care facilities for lead (HF594)

• Allow nursing home visitors even in health emergency (HF571)

• Require minority impact statement for state budget bills (HF478)

• Bar discrimination based on individual’s hair texture/style (HF471)

• Create private investigation state income tax credit (HF463)

• Exempt bathroom access policies from civil rights practices deemed unfair (HF405)

• Bar food service places from offering single-use plates/bags/containers/straws unless required (HF320)

• Exempt homemade food for sale from state regulation (HF319)

• Allow Legislature to meet at location other than Capitol in emergency (HF276)

• Prohibit using 3D printer to manufacture firearms (HF253)

• Create extreme-risk protection order against person with a firearm (HF252)

• Prohibit required child immunizations to attend school (HF247)

• Remove gender identity as protected class under Iowa Civil Rights Act (HF272)

• Legalize psychedelic mushrooms for medical use (HF459)

• Change medical cannabidiol program to aid manufacturers/dispensaries (SSB1177)

• Require transgender students use bathroom corresponding to sex on their birth certificate (SF224)

• Set state mitigation standards for COVID-19/other infectious diseases (HF703) • Conduct 10-year comprehensive review of Iowa Code (HF704)

• Review/divest/bar public investments linked to Chinese military/government services (SF499)

• Bar employers from reviewing credit information about employees (HF732)

• Establish experiential learning competitive grant program (SF518)

•Create grants for digitization of county records (SSB1239)

• Bar candidate/committee to send advocacy text if prior permission not given (HF208)

• Reduce state funding for schools whose teachers use anti-slavery “1619 Project” materials (HF222)

• Establish pandemic response review committee (SF519)