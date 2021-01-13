Hear from local legislators in forums hosted by Linn, Johnson League of Women Voters

CEDAR RAPIDS — The League of Women Voters in Linn and Johnson counties will host legislative forums starting Jan. 23 to provide opportunities for dialogue between legislators and constituents.

The forums will be virtual this year because of the pandemic.

In Johnson County, the first forum will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 23 with a focus on education. State Sens. Joe Bolkcom, Kevin Kinney and Zach Wahls and Reps. Christina Bohannan, David Jacoby, Bobby Kaufmann, Mary Mascher and Amy Nielsen have been invited to participate.

Registration is required and is limited to the first 100 participants. Register by following the links at the organization’s website at lwvjc.org or at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpdO2hqjkjHtGwFkp43jZtI6C6MqkBqyBi.

Only those who have registered may submit questions to jclwvoters@gmail.com.

The forum will be livestreamed on the league’s Facebook page and website, and on City Channel 4 with rebroadcasts offered City Channel 4, Coralvision and North Liberty TV.

Co-sponsors of the January forum include the Iowa City Community School District, Iowa City Education Association, University of Iowa Public Policy Center and Grant Wood Area Education Agency.

Forums on Feb. 27 and March 27 will be sponsored by environmental organizations and social justice groups, respectively.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Linn County, the first forum will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23. Registration is requested at surveymonkey.com/r/J8TZBZ7. It will be co-sponsored by The Gazette.

Future Linn County forums will be Feb. 20 and March 20.

To submit questions, go to the Legislative Forum Survey form at lwvlinncounty.org or email lwvlinncounty@gmail.com by the Thursday before the forum.

Each monthly forum has recommended question topics that will be given priority. Questions on other topics will be addressed as time allows.

To view the live forum, go to the co-sponsors’ websites and click on LWV Linn County Legislative Forum.

Invited legislators include Reps. Liz Bennett, Art Staed, Eric Gjerde, Molly Donahue, Kirsten Running-Marquardt, Tracy Ehlert and Charlie McClintock, and Sens. Rob Hogg, Liz Mathis, Todd Taylor and Dan Zumbach.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com