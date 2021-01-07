Governor Reynolds lifts limits on number of spectators at Iowa sporting events

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday lifted spectator limits for sporting and recreational events, including at high school events.

The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

A previous order, put in place in December when COVID-19 cases were spiking, limited spectators o two per student-athlete.

While that limit is lifted, spectators must continue to wear masks and maintain 6 feet between groupings, such as families.

The governor extended other parts of the emergency disaster proclamation — which she first declared March 9 of last year — until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 6.

The new order continues to require masks or face coverings be worn when people are in an indoor public space and unable to observe 6-foot social distance separations for 15 minutes or longer.

The order allows for events such as weddings, funerals and “non-essential gatherings and events” of more than 10 people to continue but only if those attending wear masks and socially distance.

Bars, restaurants and clubs can continues to operate but must enforce social distancing, the wearing of masks when people are not seated, and other hygienic measures.