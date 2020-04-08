CORONAVIRUS

Kim Reynolds declares Thursday a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa

Governor urges residents to 'unite in prayer' amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press Wednesday during the daily coronavirus news conference at the State Emergency Oper
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press Wednesday during the daily coronavirus news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register/Pool)
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa, urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In issuing the decree Wednesday, Reynolds also invited Iowans to participate in the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is offered entirely online this year.

“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick,” she added. “Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover and also is the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which precedes Easter on Sunday.

Reynolds invited Iowans to join the Iowa Prayer Breakfat in Des Moines online Friday at iowaprayerbreakfast.com.

The Good Friday Prayer Breakfast in Cedar Rapids also will be held online this year, with recorded messages posted at 8 a.m. Friday at https://goodfridayprayerbreakfast.org.

Lou Rouson, a former New York Giants running back, who was to be the featured speaker at this year’s breakfast, will present recorded remarks, as will local speakers.

Text of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation

WHEREAS, our nation and world are suffering from a pandemic which has profoundly affected the well-being and livelihoods of millions of Americans; and

WHEREAS, this health emergency has created fear and anxiety in the minds of thousands of fellow Iowans during this uncertain time; and

WHEREAS, our nation’s motto is “In God We Trust,” with America being founded upon Biblical Judeo-Christian principles and values; and

WHEREAS, God’s word teaches us to “Rejoice in our confident hope. Be patient in trouble, and keep on praying”; and

WHEREAS, throughout our history Iowans have found peace, strength, and unity through prayer to God in humbly asking for His strength during times of difficulty; and

WHEREAS, prayer provides peace that surpasses all understanding and wisdom in times of crisis and conflict, turning us to God for His comfort and blessed assurance; and

WHEREAS, God’s unconditional love by sending His Son, Jesus, to be Savior of the world is remembered and celebrated by Christians during Holy Week of Easter each year:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim Maundy Thursday, April 9, 2020 as a

DAY OF PRAYER

in the State of Iowa and encourage all Iowans to unite in prayer and ask God to comfort and bless all severely impacted; to protect medical care workers, first responders and all who are serving during this crisis; to grant wisdom, courage and strength to our local, state and national leaders; and give us all the hands and hearts to be generous with our time, skills, and resources to serve our neighbors within and alongside the many churches, non-profits, businesses, and other organizations providing relief.

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

