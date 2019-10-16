Gov. Kim Reynolds endorses Ashley Hinson in 1st District Race

CEDAR RAPIDS — State Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican who is seeking her party’s nomination in Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District, has landed the endorsements of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

“Whether it was investing in a strong workforce, leading the charge to protect our children or voting to balance our budget, I’ve seen Ashley Hinson step up and work tirelessly in the state legislature to fight for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “I am thrilled to endorse such a strong conservative advocate and proven results-getter who will bring some much-needed Iowa common sense to Washington. I know Ashley will roll up her sleeves and do the hard work of building consensus and getting things done.”

Gregg also said Hinson “has done an excellent job in the Statehouse of protecting our jobs and working across the aisle to get results, and Iowans deserve a voice in Congress who does the same.”

An Iowa native, Hinson is the first woman to represent Iowa’s 67th District, which covers Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids and Marion. Before serving in the Iowa House, she was an award-winning reporter for KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids. Hinson and her husband, Matt, have two sons.

