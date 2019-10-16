Government

Gov. Kim Reynolds endorses Ashley Hinson in 1st District Race

Gov. Kim Reynolds shakes hands with Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson after signing a bill on at the Educational Leadership and Support Center in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 6, 2019. HF 637 will require school districts to make a report to the Board of Educational Examiners within 30 days of taking disciplinary action against a certified employee. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Gov. Kim Reynolds shakes hands with Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson after signing a bill on at the Educational Leadership and Support Center in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 6, 2019. HF 637 will require school districts to make a report to the Board of Educational Examiners within 30 days of taking disciplinary action against a certified employee. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — State Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican who is seeking her party’s nomination in Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District, has landed the endorsements of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

“Whether it was investing in a strong workforce, leading the charge to protect our children or voting to balance our budget, I’ve seen Ashley Hinson step up and work tirelessly in the state legislature to fight for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “I am thrilled to endorse such a strong conservative advocate and proven results-getter who will bring some much-needed Iowa common sense to Washington. I know Ashley will roll up her sleeves and do the hard work of building consensus and getting things done.”

Gregg also said Hinson “has done an excellent job in the Statehouse of protecting our jobs and working across the aisle to get results, and Iowans deserve a voice in Congress who does the same.”

An Iowa native, Hinson is the first woman to represent Iowa’s 67th District, which covers Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids and Marion. Before serving in the Iowa House, she was an award-winning reporter for KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids. Hinson and her husband, Matt, have two sons.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Buttigieg: Withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria-Turkey border makes 'my blood boil'

What are the Register's 'legal options' after RAGBRAI resignations?

Sexual harassment findings increase in Iowa executive branch

Praised just days ago, biofuels deal now panned

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

RAGBRAI staff resigns amid Carson King fallout

Cycling fans fear future of RAGBRAI tradition

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to nearly 14 years for distributing heroin and fentanyl

Witnesses in Manly puppy mill trial describe filthy conditions, thin dogs

Iowa man finds blood-flooded basement at home

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.