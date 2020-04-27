Gov. Kim Reynolds eases coronavirus restrictions in 77 Iowa counties

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds today said she is easing restrictions on restaurants, malls and a limited number of other businesses effective on Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases.

While some businesses are being given the green light in parts of Iowa, restaurants and shopping malls in selected counties will be limited to 50 percent of their capacity and will be expected to continue to observe social-distancing guidelines. Play areas in malls will not be open and food courts will be limited to carry-out orders, the governor said.

Reynolds said she is embarking on a phased-in and responsible approach to reopening Iowa slowly to businesses back on line in areas with lower incidents of COVID-19 but she said restrictions currently in place for many other non-essential retail establishments will stay in place until at least May 15.

She told a Monday briefing at the state emergency operations center that she also is easing restrictions on religious and spiritual activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines and social, community, recreational and leisure sporting events can open with limits to 10 people under the first phase of her plan to reopen Iowa. State officials will closely monitor COVID-19 activities and make more adjustments either to open more of the state up or scale things back if trends go in the wrong direction, she added. The religious gatherings exception applies to the whole state.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials said Monday the state posted 349 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,868 since March 8.

Also, state officials said nine Iowans died from the virus — three residents of Polk County, two from Black Hawk County, and one each in Bremer, Dubuque, Poweshiek and Washington counties. Iowa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 127.

The number of Iowans who are hospitalized with the disease stood at 300 on Monday with 31 new admissions in the past 24 hours. There were no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa, keeping that number at 16, and regions of eastern and central Iowa still carried a rating of nine of the IDPH’s 12-point scale.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Black Hawk County continued to post the highest number of positive cases at 844, followed by Polk County at 756, Linn County at 613, Woodbury County at 495 and Marshall County at 408.

On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

At that time, Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus. The order imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos through April 30 was expanded March 22 to include salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools and then again expanded the list of non-essential retail business closures to include bookstores, clothing and shoes stores, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic, perfume and beauty supply stores, florists, furniture and home furnishing outlets.

On Friday, the governor eased her order to lift the suspension on elective and non-essential medical and dental procedures and allowed farmers markets to sell food products while practicing social-distancing and other precautions in open-air venues.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com