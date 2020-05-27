Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds and a top state public health official said Wednesday the information-gathering process is one reason the state does not voluntarily identify new coronavirus outbreaks at businesses like food processing plants until asked by media members.

Not immediately announcing outbreaks also gives those business owners time to notify employees and community members themselves, the state official said.

State public health deputy director Sarah Reisetter on Tuesday confirmed outbreaks at Perdue Premium Meat Co. plants in Sioux City and Sioux Center after a reporter asked about potential outbreaks during the governor’s daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Reisetter and Reynolds explained why the state is not automatically reporting such outbreaks, and instead confirms them after being asked by the media.

“Sometimes it takes us a little bit of time to pull together the information and to understand whether there’s been an outbreak in a particular facility,” Reisetter said Wednesday. “It also provides an opportunity for the business to independently, outside of having to do it at a news conference, to notify their communities as Perdue Farms did. It gave them the opportunity to take the lead in making that notification.”

Reisetter also noted the work state public health officials conduct to interview any individuals who may have come in contact with anyone who was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Reynolds said there may be a way for the state to work with local public health partners to inform Iowans when outbreaks occur in their communities. The governor also defended her administration’s transparency in its pandemic response efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds noted Iowa received one of just 10 “A+” grades on its coronavirus data transparency from The Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer project launched by The Atlantic.

“We are really trying very hard to provide Iowans with an incredible amount of data to be as transparent as possible,” Reynolds said. “We can always do better. We’re always looking at the information we’re getting, making sure that we’re protecting the privacy of Iowans while trying to provide Iowans with the information that they need to also ensure their safety.”

The state on Wednesday confirmed 21 new virus-related deaths, contributing to a continued, steady climb in the seven-day average of daily new virus-related deaths in the state. Current virus-related hospitalizations continued to plateau, and new admissions continued a downward trend.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.