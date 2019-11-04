Former Johnson County prosecutor to lead Eastern Iowa Bennet committee

Former Johnson County prosecutor J. Patrick White will lead 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bennet’s Eastern Iowa Steering Committee.

The committee, which will include Democrats from seven Eastern Iowa counties who have endorsed Bennet, will support the campaign’s efforts to reach Iowa caucusgoers.

“We find ourselves with the most immoral, incompetent, even dangerous president in our history,” White said.

White, an Air Force veteran, became the youngest-ever member of the Iowa City Council when elected in 1974. He later served as the Johnson County attorney from 1982 to 2006.

“From a deep, talented list of choices to replace him, Michael Bennet’s combination of executive experience, bold and achievable policy priorities, and commitment to the challenges at home and abroad put him at the top of that list,” White said.

Brett Haddy, who has worked for Alliant Energy for 39 years, will be the Linn County chairman. He thinks Bennet has what’s needed to defeat President Donald Trump.

“His policies take into account the needs of workers and rural communities, and he says the same thing in rural areas that he does in urban areas, Haddy said.

“As a union member for nearly 40 years, I like that Michael’s health care plan would allow me to keep my insurance.”

Other country chairs are Henry Marquard, Muscatine County; Fred Peeters, Scott County; Margaret Schmitz, Dubuque County; Carol Bartles, Des Moines County; and Ed Brown, Clinton County.

Bennet for America is unveiling regional steering committees across the state.

Bennet has a background in turning around failing businesses. He was superintendent of the Denver public schools before winning two terms in the U.S. Senate in a swing state.

For more on Bennet, visitmichaelbennet.com.

